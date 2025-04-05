Centreville High students’ research reports finding DNA residue in Pfizer COVID vaccines

By Blake Guterman / Fairfax County Times

Jan 17, 2025 Updated Jan 17, 2025

Corona Borealis - stock.adobe.co

Three students from Centreville High School in Clifton discovered a potentially harmful substance – DNA residues, or tiny fragments of genetic material – in Pfizer’s messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine, and published their findings in a peer-reviewed article in the Journal of High School Science, recommending that public health experts develop more rigorous testing of vaccines for contaminants and promote better communication strategies to increase public trust in vaccines.

Centreville High students Tyler J. Wang, Alex Kim, and Kevin Kim found that genetic DNA mutations contaminated some severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 messenger RNA vaccines, called mRNA, which use messenger RNA molecules to instruct cells to create a harmless piece of the virus and help fight the disease. These mutations, which refer to changes or errors in the DNA, were greater than the limits designated as safe by the researchers. After experimenting with different tests and trials, the classmates concluded that the observed higher levels of DNA contamination in the vaccines could create distrust in vaccine safety if known to the public.

“Our results suggest that stringent and transparent monitoring of DNA impurity may aid in the buildup of public trust in mRNA vaccines,” the student researchers said in their study.

DNA impurities are small fragments of genetic material left over from the vaccine production process, and higher levels of the impurities increase safety concerns. This skepticism, along with misinformation and negative experiences with contaminated vaccines, influence the public’s decisions to avoid vaccination.

DNA residues can replicate within the human body, potentially leading to unintended effects, although vaccine manufacturers aim to eliminate such risks. In their journal article, the students said that if skeptics could see that vaccines are free from DNA impurities or genetic mutations, they might better trust mRNA vaccines and see their health benefits.

One experiment showed that the plasmid DNA can transform into Escherichia coli, or E. coli, cells, which are bacteria commonly found in human and animal intestines, according to the CDC. Although E. coli is harmless in most cases, it can acquire antibiotic resistance when exposed to plasmid DNA. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria could pose health risks, making the removal of plasmid DNA from vaccines crucial.

“It is conceivable that testing more commercial mRNA vaccines will build public trust and accumulate data to enable setting a statistically confident limit for pDNA,” the student researchers concluded in their study.

https://www.fairfaxtimes.com/articles/centreville-high-students-research-reports-finding-dna-residue-in-pfizer-covid-vaccines/article_9ef7920e-d449-11ef-b889-c71014272cc3.html