Robert Kennedy Jr. is making a radical departure from existing standards, changing the way vaccines are tested. His new proposal would require ALL NEW VACCINES to undergo placebo testing.

It must be very confusing for the population to receive such well-scripted, slick responses that are obviously being read.

Joining me now, epidemiologist John Brownstein. “In a pandemic, a placebo could cost lives. We need to lead with the science and not fear in the approval process of these vaccines.”

But wait…the conundrum,

Newscaster question, “Isn’t placebo testing already done though? How would this new requirement change what is already in place?” John Brownstein’s response, “You are absolutely right. Placebo is the gold standard for all new vaccines. That is absolutely the gold standard for all new vaccines. How on earth could we have gotten this Covid vaccine approved if they didn’t meet certain critical safety, efficacy benchmarks?” So, that is absolutely the GOLD STANDARD. But what we’re talking about now is changing the process for EXISTING vaccines. Take flu shots every year or Covid boosters, this is the time we need to quickly add adapter vaccines to meet the circulating stains. The problem is if we add this placebo type trial, it will really slow things down. The public won’t have access to these updated vaccines in time and also of-course it will put people at risk. You don’t want to give someone a placebo during flu season when they need that critical protection.

Comments from Nurse Dee:

If it’s truly The Gold Standard, then we wouldn’t be changing anything. It would have already been done.

As far as needing to act quickly to “meet the need”, I disagree. I never saw a pandemic during 2020 and not seeing one now. In fact, last fall everyone was pretty healthy until the shots rolled out.

Responding to the argument, “wouldn’t want to put people at risk”… no we don’t, which is WHY we want the placebo trials FIRST.

Newscaster question, “So this new vaccine development would also involve methods other than mRNA technology right? So what impact could that have on the effectiveness of our vaccines? Response, “I think it’s a good idea. We should be looking at a wide range of vaccine technologies. What we’re talking about here is a universal vaccine technology maybe focus on cold virus or protein that could offer a broader range of protection against viruses. So that’s fantastic. But we have to be clear, mRNA technology vaccines are incredibly safe and effective and they are going to be one of the tool to help us win the battle against infectious diseases. So it’s not just about one platform or the other, it’s about finding the right tool, the right pathogen and not being a one technology all fits approach. So exciting investment, but we really don’t want to loose site of the current vaccines that are working in the population now.

I have an idea, use the unvaccinated as the “placebo” and accumulate data on who is dying from what and why, based on vaccine status.

It’s not that hard to do…