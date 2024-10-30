Every now and then, I decide to practice my interview skills. Last week I was taken aback when a Director of an assisted living asked me point blank, “Did you take the Covid shot?” I’m not sure why she asked or if that’s even legal. However, I responded straight up, “I did not take that shot”, and elaborated on how I had seen bad things, that people died from that shot. She became quiet, looked at me hard and then stated, “You’re Hired”!
Our world post-Covid feels bipolar,
Hero to Zero, Back to Hero.
When somebody aks you “Did you take the Covid shot?” Just reply No, why? You don't have to give an explanation right away. Send the ball to the other one first.
Congrats!!!
I bet she hated the fact that you declined the job 😢