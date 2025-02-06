February 5, 2025 › COVID › Toxic Exposures › News

Hawaii Lawmakers Float Bill to Eliminate Religious Exemptions

Senate Bill 1437 would eliminate all non-medical exemptions as a way to ensure high rates of vaccination coverage. The bill is part of the “governor’s package,” a set of proposed bills that make up Gov. Josh Green’s legislative agenda. Health freedom advocates said they expect significant public pushback.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

February 5, 2025

Hawaiian legislators last month introduced a bill to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines required by the schools.

Democratic state Sen. Ron Kouchi on Jan. 23 introduced Senate Bill 1437 — which has a corresponding House Bill 1118. The bill aims to eliminate all non-medical exemptions as a way to ensure high rates of vaccination coverage.

The House version of the bill will be discussed in a health committee hearing this Friday.

In addition to testifying during the public section of that hearing, several organizations are planning a rally at the legislature on Feb. 20, when legislators are supposed to recess and hear feedback from their constituents.

According to the bill, 95% coverage is necessary to protect against the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases by creating “herd immunity.”

If passed, the law would allow children who were granted exemptions in the 2024-2025 school year or prior to maintain their exemptions.

Hawaii’s proposed legislation is a national outlier, as public opinion on exemptions has become more favorable in recent years.

The Hawaiian bill is part of the “governor’s package,” a set of proposed bills that make up Gov. Josh Green’s legislative agenda.

The package includes at least one other vaccine-related bill, Senate Bill 1434, which proposes to institute a universal immunization funding program that would provide state-purchased access to some or all vaccines for children and adults.

Gary Cordery, former gubernatorial candidate and founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition — formed in 2020 in response to the state’s COVID-19 lockdown and mandate policies — said that most bills proposed to the legislature don’t even get hearings, but that all bills in the governor’s package make it to the floor for a vote.

He said the Democratic Senate and House will likely rubber-stamp the bill into law unless there is significant public pushback.