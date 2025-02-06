February 5, 2025 › COVID › Toxic Exposures › News
Hawaii Lawmakers Float Bill to Eliminate Religious Exemptions
Senate Bill 1437 would eliminate all non-medical exemptions as a way to ensure high rates of vaccination coverage. The bill is part of the “governor’s package,” a set of proposed bills that make up Gov. Josh Green’s legislative agenda. Health freedom advocates said they expect significant public pushback.
February 5, 2025
Hawaiian legislators last month introduced a bill to eliminate religious exemptions for vaccines required by the schools.
Democratic state Sen. Ron Kouchi on Jan. 23 introduced Senate Bill 1437 — which has a corresponding House Bill 1118. The bill aims to eliminate all non-medical exemptions as a way to ensure high rates of vaccination coverage.
The House version of the bill will be discussed in a health committee hearing this Friday.
In addition to testifying during the public section of that hearing, several organizations are planning a rally at the legislature on Feb. 20, when legislators are supposed to recess and hear feedback from their constituents.
According to the bill, 95% coverage is necessary to protect against the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases by creating “herd immunity.”
If passed, the law would allow children who were granted exemptions in the 2024-2025 school year or prior to maintain their exemptions.
Hawaii’s proposed legislation is a national outlier, as public opinion on exemptions has become more favorable in recent years.
The Hawaiian bill is part of the “governor’s package,” a set of proposed bills that make up Gov. Josh Green’s legislative agenda.
The package includes at least one other vaccine-related bill, Senate Bill 1434, which proposes to institute a universal immunization funding program that would provide state-purchased access to some or all vaccines for children and adults.
Gary Cordery, former gubernatorial candidate and founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition — formed in 2020 in response to the state’s COVID-19 lockdown and mandate policies — said that most bills proposed to the legislature don’t even get hearings, but that all bills in the governor’s package make it to the floor for a vote.
He said the Democratic Senate and House will likely rubber-stamp the bill into law unless there is significant public pushback.
This is what I observed.
Following the jab, there was a highly, contagious respiratory illness that was released and shared.
That is NOT herd immunity.
Here is a study to back my observations:
COVID Outbreak Sparked by Fully Vaccinated Patient Challenges Vaccine-Induced Herd Immunity Theory
What we already know…
Young people rarely get very sick from COVID-19. According to this study, 0.1% of kids under 5 die from COVID-19.
Yet, although kids under 5 represent about 6% of the U.S. population, they account for fewer than 0.1% of COVID-19 deaths in this country.
And even Pfizer admits COVID “vaccines” do NOT stop transmission.
Pfizer admits: Covid vaccine was never meant to stop transmission
Despite the media claiming misinformation, there have been excess deaths starting 2020.
High excess death rates in the West for 3 years running since start of pandemic
In 2020, the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic started and containment measures, such as lock-downs, social distancing, school closures and quarantines, were implemented, 1,033,122 excess deaths (11.5% higher than expected) were recorded.
In 2021, the year in which both COVID-19 containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines were used to curb SARS-CoV-2 virus spread and infection, a total of 1,256,942 excess deaths (just under 14% higher than expected) were reported.
And in 2022, the year in which most containment measures were lifted, but COVID-19 vaccines were continued, preliminary data indicate that 808,392 excess deaths were recorded.
There have also been a rise in heart attacks, strokes and cancer.
In fact, 2 Million new cases of cancer was expected in 2024.
Considering the facts, I think it’s reasonable to conclude the Covid vaccines are the cause until proven otherwise.
Here’s the simplest of all science: If you vote for socialists, they will bring you socialist totalitarianism. Proven in controlled trials 100% effective. Not safe, but very effective.
Every legislator taking away the human right to choose what goes into one's body must be tried and hanged ASAP for crimes against humanity. It is utterly unforgivable.