Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
3h

We all ‘knew’ this to be true because we saw or knew of too many people harmed by these vaccines and the many cases of myocarditis. Even with numbers hidden by media and scientific studies, the actual truth was too hard to ignore. All that and CDC, FDA, and corrupt Fauci still exclaimed they were safe and effective….even for children, teens, pregnant mothers. We are not nearly mad enough at CDC; these people need indicted for spreading false information when knowing it meant serious harm or death to many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mic's avatar
Mic
3h

OMG we all suspected this to be the case. Now time for accountability!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture