Harvard Confirms Heart Attack Surge Among Pfizer mRNA-Vaxxed

Frank Bergman

September 23, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A bombshell Harvard University study exposed skyrocketing deadly heart attacks among recipients of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

Leading researchers at the prestigious school found that Pfizer’s shot triggered a 36% spike in heart attacks over Moderna’s mRNA injection.

However, when compared to the unvaccinated, the surge was far more severe.

Alarmingly, the study was conducted back in June 2022, but the findings have only been uncovered and made public this month.

The shocking findings were deliberately buried by the corporate media and establishment medical authorities.

Investigators found the explosive findings buried in a 50-page appendix.

Many are now sounding the alarm amid concerns of how many lives could have been saved had the study not been suppressed.

Now, with President Donald Trump demanding accountability for vaccine injuries and government cover-ups, the censored data is finally gaining renewed attention.

The Harvard team, led by Dr. Dickerman and colleagues, studied more than 433,000 American veterans over 38 weeks.

Their analysis meticulously matched participants by age, race, vaccination site, and even neighborhood.

It should have been front-page news.

Instead, the results were hidden in an appendix.

Meanwhile, government officials and their allies in the corporate media and sleazy “fact-checking” industry continued to promote the Pfizer shot as “safe and effective.”

Among those highlighting the study’s findings is renowned MIT computer scientist and data expert Steve Kirsch.

Kirsch, the inventor of the optical computer mouse, is the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF).

In a post on Substack, Kirsch breaks down the findings from the study and issues an alert to the public.

“Safe vaccines don’t increase your risk of a heart attack by over 36%…. they just don’t,” Kirsch notes.

What the Study Found

The suppressed data exposed alarming risks tied to Pfizer’s vaccine:

• Heart attacks (myocardial infarction): 36% higher risk compared to Moderna

• Hemorrhagic stroke: 24% higher

• Ischemic stroke: 18% higher

• Myocarditis/pericarditis: 92% higher

• Arrhythmia: 13% higher

• Kidney injury: 21% higher

• Pneumonia: 23% higher

The elevated risks were not speculative, however.

They were based on nearly half a million real-world patients.

But instead of warning the public, the study authors downplayed the results using absolute numbers rather than relative risk, burying the damning conclusion in supplemental material.

Burying the Truth

When the paper was first published in 2022, establishment media ignored it, and government agencies like the CDC and FDA looked the other way.

By presenting the findings in technical appendices rather than highlighting the risk percentages, researchers created a smokescreen to prevent ordinary citizens from grasping the severity.

Even worse, underreporting plagued the data, with some adverse events hidden by as much as 10%.

That meant the real dangers may have been even higher.

In addition, the study only compares Pfizer’s shot to the Moderna “vaccine,” which also causes heart damage, meaning the risk when compared to the unvaccinated is far greater.

“What makes this study very troubling is that this is a risk ratio between two deadly vaccines,” Kirsch explains.

“I can pretty much guarantee you that neither Covid vaccine reduces your heart attack risk.

“Have you ever heard of a cardiologist who had less business after the COVID shots were introduced?

“So it means your absolute risk increase of having a heart attack if you got the Pfizer vaccine is highly likely to be a lot higher than 36% because the comparison (Moderna) was likely unsafe as well.

“How much higher than 36% is your risk increase?

“We don’t know because they keep the data secret, so we are unlikely to be able to find out.”

Renewed Scrutiny Under Trump

Three years later, the truth is resurfacing. As the Trump administration pushes for a full reckoning of Covid-era failures, this buried Harvard study is now evidence in the case for transparency.

The administration has already signaled that accountability for Big Pharma and corrupt health bureaucrats is a priority.

Critics argue that the Pfizer shot should never have been authorized had the risk-benefit data been honestly presented.

Instead, millions were coerced under mandates, while heart attacks and strokes surged silently in the background.

The resurfacing of the JAMA study raises urgent questions:

How many lives could have been saved if the truth had been reported honestly in 2022?

And how many more will pay the price before full accountability is delivered?

