H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak: CDC Emphasizes Strict Biosecurity Measures To Manage HN1 Spread
Observations from a nurse
The ongoing spread of the H5N1 (bird flu) strain is causing alarm among public animal and healthcare officials across the US as it continue to infect various species.
The spread of the strain has raised concerns that the virus could mutate into a form that transmits to humans potentially triggering a pandemic brining the world to a halt, as it did several years ago.
National public health agency found bird flu mutations in a patient in Louisiana. CDC said in a statement that the Lousiana case of bird fllu marks the first instance of severe illness linked to the virus in the US.
WHO targets low and middle income countries because bird germs are class conscious…
New initiative launched to advance mRNA vaccine development against human avian influenza (H5N1)
29 July 2024
A new project aiming to accelerate the development and accessibility of human avian influenza (H5N1) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates for manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries has been launched today. The Argentinian manufacturer Sinergium Biotech will lead this effort leveraging the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) mRNA Technology Transfer Programme.
"This initiative exemplifies why WHO established the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme – to foster greater research, development and production in low- and middle-income countries, so that when the next pandemic arrives, the world will be better prepared to mount a more effective and more equitable response," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
"When we created the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme with WHO, our goal was to enable low- and middle-income countries to lead development efforts, foster collaboration, share resources, and disseminate knowledge,” said Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP. “This project embodies our vision and demonstrates a strong commitment to future pandemic preparedness and response."
An exhausting stream of bullshit. Will it ever end?
If Trump doesn't stop the MRNA shots, deport illegals, and stop the stupid Bird Flu propaganda from shutting down schools/masking etc.. then I think we will know real quick what side Trump really is on.
I don't have a lot of hope as I see his entire team of who he picked for his administration.