The ongoing spread of the H5N1 (bird flu) strain is causing alarm among public animal and healthcare officials across the US as it continue to infect various species.

The spread of the strain has raised concerns that the virus could mutate into a form that transmits to humans potentially triggering a pandemic brining the world to a halt, as it did several years ago.

National public health agency found bird flu mutations in a patient in Louisiana. CDC said in a statement that the Lousiana case of bird fllu marks the first instance of severe illness linked to the virus in the US.