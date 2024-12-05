Three cryptic words were carved into bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

‘Deny,’ ‘depose,’ and ‘defend’ were allegedly inscribed on the bullet casings at the scene

James Liddell,Justin Rohrlich

Thursday 05 December 2024 11:51 EST

The gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a horror early morning shooting left behind a cryptic message at the scene, it has been revealed.

According to police sources, the three words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were carved into the live rounds and shell casings found outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, where Thompson, 50, was gunned down Wednesday morning.

Police sources confirmed the chilling message to ABC News and the New York Post, adding that three live nine-millimeter rounds and three discharged nine-millimeter shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Several of the bullets were each inscribed with one of the three words, they added.

It is not clear what message the killer may have been trying to leave through the inscriptions, with the motive and the identity of the suspect still a mystery.