Three cryptic words were carved into bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
‘Deny,’ ‘depose,’ and ‘defend’ were allegedly inscribed on the bullet casings at the scene
Thursday 05 December 2024 11:51 EST
The gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a horror early morning shooting left behind a cryptic message at the scene, it has been revealed.
According to police sources, the three words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend” were carved into the live rounds and shell casings found outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, where Thompson, 50, was gunned down Wednesday morning.
Police sources confirmed the chilling message to ABC News and the New York Post, adding that three live nine-millimeter rounds and three discharged nine-millimeter shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Several of the bullets were each inscribed with one of the three words, they added.
It is not clear what message the killer may have been trying to leave through the inscriptions, with the motive and the identity of the suspect still a mystery.
We know grave injustices occurred during COVID-19 without ANY justice YET for the maimed and dead. I’m not an advocate for violence EVER, but is it possible, this was the gunman’s answer?
He left these 3 words behind as a clue.
Deny…Depose…and Defend
(I’m not a detective, but I strongly suspect the second word is Dispose)…
How about all the many denials UHC has made to people on their Medicare Advantage plans? Many of these people have died when they would have lived if they just kept their original Medicare plan. The media isn’t covering this.MA drop doctors and hospital systems all the time and without warning forcing seniors to find a new doctor and travel much further just for a medical appointment.Usually seniors can’t get off of these crap plans once they have been fooled into getting on a Medicare Advantage plan. They are locked in if they have any preexisting health conditions.
Clue or to throw off real motive? Will we ever know? His identity should be known by now with all the evidence he left behind.