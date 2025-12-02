Google Founder’s Ex-Wife: Big Tech Elites Are ‘Klaus Schwab’s Useful Idiots’

Frank Bergman

December 1, 2025 - 12:54 pm

The former wife of one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful elites has just blown the whistle to expose the true “culture” that controls Big Tech from the shadows.

The stunning new insider account is sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley after Nicole Shanahan, the former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and once a central figure in elite progressive philanthropy, publicly dismantled the culture that drives Big Tech’s political influence, globalist activism, and ideological enforcement machinery.

Shanahan, who previously moved in the highest circles of Democrat megadonors, Davos-tier foundations, and six-figure philanthropy networks, is now openly calling the system what it is.

She warns that Big Tech is rigged, weaponized, and controlled by a small cluster of unelected elites pushing the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) agenda under the guise of “philanthropy” and “science.”

Shanahan did not hold back.

“…the whole model is broken… the whole model makes everybody worse off…” she said, describing the philanthropic and political ecosystem that wealthy tech families were pressured into funding.

Shanahan argues that the wealthy “tech wife mafia,” the spouses of Silicon Valley executives who collectively oversee billions of dollars in political giving, were unwitting tools in a globalist campaign that concentrated power in NGOs, international foundations, and corporate governance schemes like ESG and DEI.

According to Shanahan, this wasn’t charity. It was engineering.

Shanahan: WEF Used Big Tech Elites as “Useful Idiots”

Shanahan alleges that the World Economic Forum and its political satellites effectively commandeered Big Tech money to bankroll their broader ideological project, including initiatives associated with “The Great Reset.”

In addition, Silicon Valley executives used their unprecedented control over the public information flow to advance the WEF’s agenda by manipulating narratives to favor globalists.

“They were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset,” Shanahan declares.

She says their wealth and social pressure networks were steered by NGOs, Hollywood influencers, Davos consultants, and corporate “advisors” aligned with globalist policy goals.

Shanahan goes on to express concerns over the level of control that a small number of people can have over so many.

“A really small group of people… completely blind to how their groundwork is being used to enable these Great Reset policies,” she notes.

Shanahan describes the system as one where “science” became a political shield, debate was silenced, and corporations were transformed into ideological enforcers through ESG scoring and DEI compliance.

“Useful Idiots”: Meaning, Philanthropy, and the Shocking Reality

Shanahan points to the way philanthropic work was positioned as a kind of moral identity for Silicon Valley families, even as the communities they sought to “uplift” only deteriorated.

“These women find their meaning through philanthropic work.

“I really believed I was helping black communities and indigenous communities rise up…”

But the truth, she says, was painful.

“My version of success is those communities are actually uplifted. Not just more money pumped into them,” she explains.

After years of elite-driven “solutions,” Shanahan admits the outcomes are undeniable:

“Crime worse. Mental health worse.

“The whole model is broken.”

Instead of helping ordinary Americans, the system produced higher energy costs, inflated currency, an affordability crisis, shrinking job markets, and accelerating constraints on speech and daily life.

WATCH:

Google Founder’s Ex-Wife: Silicon Valley Elites Are ‘Klaus Schwab’s Useful Idiots’

A Rare Moment of Honesty From Inside the Machine

Shanahan’s blunt revelations break one of the most powerful taboos in elite circles by acknowledging that the globalist philanthropic-political complex was never about uplifting communities.

It was about consolidating influence.

Her whistleblowing confirms what critics have warned for years:

• Big Tech money was being funneled into global ideological projects.

• “Philanthropy” masked political engineering.

• Corporate ESG and DEI frameworks served as compliance tools.

• A small unelected elite, not voters, set the agenda.

Shanahan’s conclusion is the most damning of all:

“The whole model is broken.”

For someone who sat at the very top of the system and bankrolled it, this is one of the most explosive insider admissions to emerge from Silicon Valley in years.

https://slaynews.com/news/google-founder-ex-wife-big-tech-elites-klaus-schwabs-useful-idiots/