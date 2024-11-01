Life is full of ironies. The other day I found myself missing the cleaning that occurred during Covid of grocery store conveyor belts. Meat drippings are a source of infection and just gross.
The one positive from Covid was the first to disappear.
Gone Baby, Gone…
Discussion about this post
One LIDL joint in EDINBURGH still spraying and wiping-----spray may be as evil? But it figures in this store as one of people in charge of this department still MASKED!?---Free coffee break entertainment----https://rumble.com/v5d4805-mask-by-roy-mcintosh-video-banned-on-youtube-and-facebook..html