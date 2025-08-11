Global Study: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Caused Millions of Excess Deaths, Covid Caused Zero

Frank Bergman

August 10, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A bombshell new global study of 2.7 billion people has concluded that all excess deaths during or after the pandemic were caused by mRNA “vaccines,” and not COVID-19.

The study determined that COVID-19 did not cause any excess deaths, despite widespread claims to the contrary from health agencies around the world.

However, the same explosive study has revealed that Covid mRNA shots, which were supposedly unleashed on the public to tackle the virus, have caused millions of excess deaths globally.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Canadian non-profit Correlation Research in the Public Interest and the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières, found that the excess all-cause mortality in 125 countries is incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease.

The researchers analyzed excess mortality across the world during the pandemic years of 2020 to 2023.

The study’s paper is titled: “Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio-economic factors and public health and medical interventions.”

The paper was authored by Denis Rancourt, Joseph Hickey, and Christian Linard.

The study found that the COVID-19 virus itself did not cause any increase in excess death rates.

Excess mortality is a term used in epidemiology and public health that refers to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis above and beyond what we would have expected to see under “normal” conditions.

The authors identify three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality over this period.

Those causes are:

Mandated measures such as lockdowns and masking

Harmful medical interventions, such as the use of ventilators andthe denial of the use of antibiotics

Covid mRNA “vaccines”

The comprehensive 521-page report contains hundreds of figures and a detailed examination of excess all-cause mortality during the years 2020 to 2023 in 125 countries.

The dataset analysed by the researchers comprises approximately 2.7 billion people, which is about 35% of the world’s population.

However, not all countries had sufficient data necessary for calculations.

From these countries, the researchers calculated the overall excess all-cause mortality rate for the 3 years 2020-2022 to be 0.392 ± 0.002 % of the 2021 population.

That is between 0.390% and 0.394% of the total population of the 93 countries.

Using the excess all-cause mortality rate for the 93 countries, the researchers were able to calculate the global excess deaths in numbers of people as between 30.7 and 31.1 million people.

In the study’s paper, the authors explain:

“Our calculated excess mortality rate [ ] corresponds to 30.9 ± 0.2 million excess deaths projected to have occurred globally for the 3-year period 2020-2022, from all causes of excess mortality during this period.”

The authors attributed over half of those global excess deaths, about 57%, to Covid mRNA injections.

Using the data from 78 countries, the researchers calculated the population-wide risk of death per injection.

From this, they estimated the global all-ages excess mortality associated with covid vaccines up to 30 December 2022.

They calculated that the deaths, globally, associated with Covid mRNA injections up to 30 December 2022 were 16.9 million people.

Not only did the “vaccines” significantly contribute to excess mortality, but the authors also argued that lockdowns and harmful medical interventions also contributed to excess deaths.

In the paper, the researchers state:

“We describe plausible mechanisms and argue that the three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality during (and after) the covid period [2020-2023] are:

“(1) Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes.

“(2) Non-COVID-19 vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics).

“(3) Covid-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations.

“We understand the covid period mortality catastrophe to be precisely what happens when governments cause global disruptions and assaults against populations.

“We emphasise the importance of biological stress from sudden and profound structural societal changes and of medical assaults (including denial of treatment for bacterial pneumonias, repeated vaccine injections, etc.).

“We estimate that such a campaign of disruptions and assaults in a modern world will produce a global all-ages mortality rate of >0.1 % of population per year, as was also the case in the 1918 [‘Spanish flu’] mortality catastrophe.”

The hypothesis that excess all-cause mortality in the world is caused by viral respiratory disease, although believed to be supported by testing campaigns, should be abandoned, the authors argue.

The researchers conclude their study by stating:

“We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions, and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

“We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon.”

For example, only 93 countries had sufficient data to calculate excess all-cause mortality rates.

https://slaynews.com/news/global-study-mrna-shots-caused-millions-excess-deaths-covid-caused-zero/