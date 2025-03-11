This is crazy!

CBS is still doing a report, of-course it’s from 20 years ago. Here’s what scientists have found. For over 20 years the percentage of seniors getting flu shots has increased sharply from 15% to 65%. It stands to reason that flu deaths among the elderly should have taken a dramatic dip making an X graph like this. Instead flu deaths among the elderly continues to climb. It was so hard to believe so researchers at the NIH set out to do a study adjusting all kinds of factors that could be masking the true benefits of the flu shot but no matter how they crunched the numbers they got the same disappointing result. Flu shots have not decreased deaths among the elderly. It’s not what health officials hoped to find. NIH wouldn’t let us interview the study’s lead author, so we went to Boston and found the only co-author not employed by NIH, Doctor Tom Reichert. “We realized we had incendiary materials.” Dr. Reichert says they thought their study would prove the shots had helped. “We were trying to do something mainstream. That’s for sure.” “Were you surprised?” “Astonished.” “Did you check the data a couple of time to make sure?” “Well even more than that, we looked at other countries and the same is true.” That study soon to be published finds the same poor results in Australia, France, Canada, and the UK. And other new research stokes the idea that decades of promoting the flu shots and the billions spent haven’t had the desired result. The current head of the National Immunizations confirms the CDC is now looking at new strategies but stopped short of calling the present policy a failure. “There’s an active dialogue into how we can do better to prevent influenza and it's complications in the elderly.” So what’s an older person to do? The CDC says they should still get their flu shots, that it could make flu less severe or prevent other problems not reflected in the total numbers. But watch for CDC to likely shift in the near future. More towards protecting the elderly in a roundabout way, by vaccinating more children and others around them who could give them the flu. They were saying this back in Jan., 2006.

It looks like they laid the groundwork for “save grandma” Covid rhetoric, almost 20 years ago.

Inject healthy people, especially children, to save grandma because flu shots don’t stop the elderly from dying from the flu…

Following that logic, the flu comes from healthy people who aren’t sick, otherwise known as asymptomatic transmission.

Or how about let’s inject healthy people with a shot giving them the flu, who transmit their respiratory illness to a frail elderly population, who then get sick and die.