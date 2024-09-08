Can I get COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines at the same time?

Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines may be given at the same visit. For eligible patients, this means that if you’re only able to make one trip to get your fall and winter vaccines, you can get all of those vaccines at the same visit. Talk with your health care provider about this option. If you prefer to receive each vaccine at a separate visit, there is no minimum waiting period between vaccines. It is important to make sure you are up to date and protected for this season.

Flu & RSV Vaccines

Can I get an RSV vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time?

Getting an RSV vaccine (if you are eligible) at the same visit where you get a flu vaccine is acceptable and is an option that you can talk about with your health care provider.

Is it safe to get RSV and flu vaccine at the same time?

There are limited data on getting flu and RSV vaccines at the same time since RSV vaccines are new. However, in clinical trials, coadministration of RSV and flu vaccines was safe. Reactions at the injection site might be more common after getting flu and RSV vaccines at the same time than after getting flu vaccine alone. However, vaccination with RSV vaccine and flu vaccine during the same visit is acceptable. Safety monitoring of co-administered RSV vaccine and flu vaccine is ongoing.

What can I expect if I get an RSV and flu vaccine at the same time?

People who get an RSV vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same visit might be more likely to have injection-site reactions or other common side effects after vaccination. Additional research is occurring to understand this better.