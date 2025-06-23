Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
8h

Have people learned anything from what has been going on the last number of years? It has become very clear to me that "Scientists" are well paid in order to find expensive solutions to every problem. However their solutions are worse than the original problem...they injure and kill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jay Skywatcher's avatar
Jay Skywatcher
7h

And the bioweapon vaccines are not finished killing the billions intended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture