Germany Confirms mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Killed More People Than Covid
March 10, 2025 - 12:57 pm
A group of leading scientists in Germany has raised the alarm after discovering evidence buried in the German government’s official data that confirms excess deaths were caused by mRNA “vaccines” and not Covid.
The bombshell study provides yet further confirmation that excess mortality rates did not rise during the first waves of the pandemic, despite official claims of surging “Covid deaths.”
Excess mortality rates did skyrocket, however, but only after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for the public.
Interestingly, the study found that the most significant excess mortality event during the pandemic period was not caused by Covid at all but by a late 2022 influenza wave.
Excess deaths spiked due to people dying from the flu after they received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
The study was led by Professor Ursel Heudorf of the Institute of Hygiene and Environmental Medicine at Justus Liebig University in Gießen and Prof. Bernd Kowall of the Institute for Medical Informatics, Biometry and Epidemiology at the University Hospital in Essen.
They published the findings of the peer-reviewed study in the journal GSM Hygiene and Infection Control.
The study examines excess mortality in Frankfurt am Main from 2020 to 2023.
The most significant excess mortality event during this period was not caused by COVID-19 at all but by a late 2022 influenza wave.
What does this tell us about the effectiveness of pandemic measures, the impact of mass vaccination, and the credibility of public health narratives?
This study adopted an age-adjusted Standardized Mortality Ratio (SMR) approach, analyzing mortality trends in Frankfurt from 2016 to 2023.
The authors sourced data from the Municipal Office of Statistics, the Hessian State Office for Health and Care, and the Robert Koch Institute.
Their methodology accounted for age-related demographic shifts, allowing for a nuanced evaluation of excess mortality.
https://slaynews.com/news/germany-confirms-mrna-vaccines-killed-more-people-covid/
In reading the actual study (https://journals.publisso.de/index.php/en/journals/hic/volume20/dgkh000533),
THERE WAS NO EXCESS DEATH during the pandemic years 2020 & 2021, before the vaccines. The excess death only appears at the end of 2022, after the vaccines had been given.
The excess death in 2022 is greater than ALL the death reported from ALL the pandemic waves put together.
Conclusion
During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, excess mortality occurred in Frankfurt am Main only in the second wave at the end of 2020 before vaccination was introduced (+10.6%, +274 deaths); in all subsequent waves, no significant excess mortality was recorded. Encompassing all pandemic-waves excess mortality was 0.9% (+123 deaths). Overall, there was a non-significant negative excess mortality in Frankfurt am Main in 2020 and 2021 and a significant negative excess mortality in 2023. In 2022, however, a significant excess mortality of +2.9% (+185 excess deaths) was observed, which could not be attributed to SARS-CoV-2 but to a short, intense wave of influenza in the last 6 weeks at the end of that year, which had also led to a significant increase in mortality throughout Germany. This wave of influenza was associated with an excess mortality rate of 25% (+188 deaths) in Frankfurt am Main. It was thus higher than in any wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in Frankfurt am Main, as well as higher than in all pandemic waves together. This remarkable fact should be taken into account when dealing with evaluating the pandemic, a process which is increasingly being called for in Germany but is still pending.
https://journals.publisso.de/index.php/en/journals/hic/volume20/dgkh000533
It was suggested based on association, excess death was from the flu…
We can only show associations of mortality with SARS-CoV-2 or influenza reports or heat waves. A statement on causality is not possible based on our data.
https://journals.publisso.de/index.php/en/journals/hic/volume20/dgkh000533
Frank Bergman, author of the title article above, concludes excess death is from mRNA vaccines.
Have people learned anything from what has been going on the last number of years? It has become very clear to me that "Scientists" are well paid in order to find expensive solutions to every problem. However their solutions are worse than the original problem...they injure and kill.
And the bioweapon vaccines are not finished killing the billions intended.