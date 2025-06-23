Germany Confirms mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Killed More People Than Covid

Frank Bergman | slaynews.com

March 10, 2025 - 12:57 pm

A group of leading scientists in Germany has raised the alarm after discovering evidence buried in the German government’s official data that confirms excess deaths were caused by mRNA “vaccines” and not Covid.

The bombshell study provides yet further confirmation that excess mortality rates did not rise during the first waves of the pandemic, despite official claims of surging “Covid deaths.”

Excess mortality rates did skyrocket, however, but only after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for the public.

Interestingly, the study found that the most significant excess mortality event during the pandemic period was not caused by Covid at all but by a late 2022 influenza wave.

Excess deaths spiked due to people dying from the flu after they received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The study was led by Professor Ursel Heudorf of the Institute of Hygiene and Environmental Medicine at Justus Liebig University in Gießen and Prof. Bernd Kowall of the Institute for Medical Informatics, Biometry and Epidemiology at the University Hospital in Essen.

They published the findings of the peer-reviewed study in the journal GSM Hygiene and Infection Control.

The study examines excess mortality in Frankfurt am Main from 2020 to 2023.

The most significant excess mortality event during this period was not caused by COVID-19 at all but by a late 2022 influenza wave.

What does this tell us about the effectiveness of pandemic measures, the impact of mass vaccination, and the credibility of public health narratives?

This study adopted an age-adjusted Standardized Mortality Ratio (SMR) approach, analyzing mortality trends in Frankfurt from 2016 to 2023.

The authors sourced data from the Municipal Office of Statistics, the Hessian State Office for Health and Care, and the Robert Koch Institute.

Their methodology accounted for age-related demographic shifts, allowing for a nuanced evaluation of excess mortality.