Germany Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Laced with Cancer-Causing DNA

Frank Bergman

August 16, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A team of leading German researchers has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are laced with cancer-causing DNA contaminants.

The findings emerged during a major investigation into reports of dangerous levels of DNA contaminants in Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injections.

Experts have been sounding the alarm about the presence of DNA contamination in Covid shots for some time.

However, this latest study uses advanced techniques for more reliable quantification, making it the most significant investigation to date.

As Slay News has previously reported, leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

The study was led by Jürgen O. Kirchner, an Independent Researcher in Hamburg, and Professor Brigitte König of the University of Leipzig.

The results of the study were published in the Preprints journal.

The researchers hypothesized that residual DNA contaminants in multiple batches of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” significantly exceed regulatory safety thresholds.

They used advanced Qubit fluorescence spectroscopy to analyze vials for the “vaccines.”

Kirchner and König conducted an extensive critique and defense of their May 2024 study, which quantified residual DNA in Pfizer injections using Qubit fluorometry.

The authors challenge competing claims, most notably from Kaiser et al. (2024–2025).

Kaiser et al. argue that DNA measurements were inflated due to high mRNA concentrations interfering with Qubit readings.

To verify accuracy, the authors followed the Qubit DNA High Sensitivity Assay Kit protocol.

They tested multiple Pfizer mRNA shot batches, using standard additions and dilution controls.

They also examined fragment length distributions via the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer and analyzed the impact of RNA interference based on data from Qubit’s manufacturer, Thermo Fisher.

Independent laboratory testing of multiple Pfizer “vaccine” batches revealed residual plasmid DNA concentrations.

The contaminations range from 12 to 17.8 ng/µL, far exceeding the European Union’s legal threshold of 0.033 ng/µL per dose.

The researchers confirm that their findings reveal that DNA contamination exceeded safe levels by approximately 300 to 500 times.

The Qubit fluorometric quantification method used in the analysis was confirmed to have minimal interference from residual RNA.

It was well below 1 ng/µL, falling within the instrument’s ±15% accuracy range.

These findings challenge prior claims by Kaiser et al. that “vaccine” batches complied with DNA safety limits.

The researchers behind the latest study argue that those earlier estimates relied on non-validated extraction techniques such as phenol-chloroform and ethanol precipitation, which are known to underrepresent true DNA content.

The specificity of the Qubit system was supported by both manufacturer documentation and internal validation using standard addition experiments.

Further reinforcing the findings, a December 2024 study by a U.S. FDA laboratory independently confirmed the presence of residual DNA in Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” batches at concentrations ranging from 6 to 470 times above the FDA’s 10 ng/dose threshold, as Slay News reported.

Together, these results raise significant regulatory concerns about the accuracy of DNA quantification methods used during vaccine quality assessments.

They also suggest that DNA contamination in mRNA “vaccine” products has been massively underestimated.

This latest study reignites debate over residual DNA impurities in gene-based products such as Covid “vaccines.”

It raises urgent questions for regulators and public health agencies.

If the Kirchner-König findings are accurate and reproducible, Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine” could contain DNA contaminants at levels that breach regulatory safety thresholds by orders of magnitude.

The authors argue that alternative measurement techniques underestimate contamination due to flawed extractions and methodologically unsound assumptions.

These underscore a critical gap in regulatory oversight and methodological standardization for nucleic acid-based vaccines.

Weighing in on the previous FDA study, Kevin McKernan, a former director of the Human Genome Project, described the findings as a “bombshell.”

McKernan has been sounding the alarm about the cancer-causing mechanism of DNA contamination in the vaccines.

He explained that plasmid DNA fragments entering the cell’s cytoplasm with the help of lipid nanoparticles could overstimulate the cGAS-STING pathway.

The cGAS-STING pathway is a crucial component of the innate immune response.

“Chronic activation of the cGAS-STING pathway could paradoxically fuel cancer growth,” McKernan warned.

“Repeated exposure to foreign DNA through COVID-19 boosters may amplify this risk over time, creating conditions conducive to cancer development.”

During the FDA study, traces of the SV40 promoter were detected among the DNA fragments.

While the authors concluded that these fragments were “non-replication-competent,” meaning they cannot replicate in humans, McKernan disagreed.

“To assert that the DNA fragments are non-functional, they would need to transfect mammalian cells and perform sequencing, which wasn’t done here,” McKernan stated.

“Moreover, the methods used in this study don’t effectively capture the full length of DNA fragments,” he added.

As Slay News previously reported, McKernan issued a warning to the public last month after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

Dr. McKernan, a genomics scientist with 25 years of experience in his field, made the discovery during experiments in his Boston lab.

McKernan gene-sequenced a cancerous tumor, matching the genetic sequence to Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injection.

The discovery is being hailed as definitive proof that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer.

“We’re in the stage where we’re scanning through tumors to look for integration events and looking for evidence of this in cancer biopsies,” McKernan said.

“And we can find them now.

“They found one that had really high spike [protein] sent to us for sequencing.

“And we can find components of Pfizer’s vaccines inside this thing a year after vaccination.”

