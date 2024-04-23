Every year it’s the SAME THING!
My dear loved one has the EXACT same experience year after year. You would THINK for a SEVERE allergy to tree pollen that happens at the SAME time EVERY year, getting the treatment that has worked for the past umpteem years, would be as easy as a phone call.
Well, I’m here to say, IT’S NOT!
Our healthcare system is SO frustrating, especially for the elderly.
IT’s Not A Mystery…
Health Care has no connection to Medical Care. Medical Care treats Symptoms. Health Care is Prevention of health problems. The true answers were taught 2500 years ago.
by Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine. Prevention is the right foods and a healthy lifestyle.
"Let Food be your Medicine and medicine be your Food."
