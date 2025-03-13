I came across some interesting posts on Reddit about Friendships post-Covid. Most of you know, Reddit is “left leaning”. Because I’m all about bringing back the peace, I thought maybe I could learn something.
I’m not making fun, just keeping it light; after all, I’m the nurse who fell down the rabbit hole…
Discussion about this post
My sister just sent us siblings an email link to a Alzheimer's study she's signing up for just in case we want to join her. Seriously. Seriously? I sent them all soooooo much info back in 2021. Guess none of it stuck. I swear some people are addicted to medical treatments. I still question (rarely) if I'm the crazy one (what "they" want). I typically try to bring up the injections if someone complains about a medical issue. "I'm just getting older." Mmmmm hmmmm. 🙄
Lost a few friends over COVID narratives - but hey, at least I finally found out who’d turn me in for ditching the face diaper, having friends over for drinks, and daring to hug my own granny during lockdown.