Freedom means individual liberty at the expense of others.
I took all my shots until this one because I was told, "no questions allowed". I also had recently suffered an adverse flu shot reaction and was told I had Covid. My doctor said, "take the shot or else". It wasn’t clear what “or else” would be but I knew the COVID jab would likely kill me.
Let’s be real. I didn’t appreciate being asked to take a jab and possibly die for neighbors, who watched my garage door fall on me, while ignoring my cries for help. Thank-God for family.
I am sorry for the people who suffered adverse effects and have been shunned. I know 3 who died and several with serious side effects.
A lot of money was made.
According to the authorities I was already exposed and therefore, had natural immunity. At the beg, there were no N-95 masks for the hospital employees. I already stay home when sick and wash my hands.
I don't agree with forced medical treatments, because when things go wrong, no one is accountable.
The hospital was virtually empty during the “pandemic” and I thought that was good but strange. The news was reporting the opposite. This discrepancy of two worlds was a red flag for me.
Discussion about this post
No posts
When did measles become so deadly? I grew up with having measles as just part of childhood, not a death sentence.
we need more 'awful' people letting it out!