I don’t trust anything FREE from the government. I also think it’s bribery to offer a discount on groceries to take vaccines, especially since we’re all struggling to put food on the table…AND THEY KNOW IT!

They have yet to apologized for the injury and death caused by the Covid vaccine. Firing a few big wigs at the CDC is not going to restore trust. How about completely shutting the CDC down and having an external investigation and/or blocking Bill Gates’ money from ALL future experimentations on the world?

Right now, there are a few sniffles at the hospital but I’m sure as the vaccines roll out, illness will quickly follow…

I’m proud to say I never gave, recommended or took the Covid vaccine. I’m sad to report many of my loved ones believe in Fauci and took up to 6 of those death shots…They just couldn’t comprehend there was such evil in the world.

A Priest told me during Covid, “Do not live in fear or you are already dead”.

There’s no going back once you see…