Have you ever noticed how people deliberately tell you they’re going to get the shots when THEY KNOW HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT THEM!?!
Then afterwards make sure to say,
“I’m Fine”.
All I can think is, “Are you really FINE? Because it doesn’t look that way to me!”
NO ONE WHO TOOK THE SHOT(S) IS FINE. Every day it’s something new. Just last week I heard about a 3 month old baby having a heart attack in a pumpkin patch.
This is NOT NORMAL!
IT’S A FREAK SHOW!!!
When you try to save people and they just won’t listen…
Russian roulette….
A couple years ago I was standing in line at the grocery store next to a lady and we ended up having a random conversation. She was complaining that her husband didn't go shopping with her because he was at home recovering from having gotten his flu and covid shots the day before, and how sick he was from it, and that she had told him not to do both shots at the same time because she was so worn out herself when she got them separately. I sympathized with her about how sick her husband was and I said that it seems so strange to get so sick from those shots when my 80-year-old elderly relative with multiple comorbidities had covid and didn't get as sick as the lady's husband was after his shots. It pretty much went through one ear and out the other, she said that it sucks to be so sick from the shots but, "we have to get them!" Whatever. I tried.