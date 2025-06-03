Former Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley cancels Brat Fest performance due to illness by Corey Moen Wed, May 21st 2025 at 10:06 PM MADISON, Wis. -- Former Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley cancelled his performance at Brat Fest due to illness. Frehley released the following statement: "I wanted to let you all know that I will sadly be unable to perform this weekend on Friday May 23 at Brat Fest in Madison Wisconsin, or Saturday May 24 at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois." Although not serious, I am ill and don't feel that I am capable of the rigorous travel or performing up to my usual standards this weekend." https://fox47.com/news/local/former-kiss-lead-guitarist-ace-frehley-cancels-brat-fest-performance-due-to-illness

Possible Connection…

Gene Simmons rips anti-vaxxers: ‘If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy’ by Judy Kurtz - 11/11/21 12:54 PM “I don’t care about your political beliefs,” the “Rock and Roll All Nite” singer said while discussing canceling tour dates earlier this year when he and fellow bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive with so-called breakthrough cases of the coronavirus after being vaccinated and a guitar tech for the group reportedly died. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” Simmons, 72, said. https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/581147-gene-simmons-rips-anti-vaxxers-if-youre-willing-to-walk-among/

Make no mistake, I’m a huge Kiss fan and was devastated during the pandemic reading Gene Simmons rip the unvaccinated. My entire vision of rock-n-roll has changed. A large part of the attraction, besides the music, was their bucking the system. I couldn’t understand what happened. The vaccinated have suffered one Covid break through illness after another; and now, seriously illness.

The unvaccinated haven’t even been sick….