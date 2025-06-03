Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Bro's avatar
Kat Bro
3m

My sister, 2x vax, Olympic gold medalist, was slowly losing her mind and finally succumbed to polypharma induced death. THREE psychotropic meds filled in 6wks. Tried to get help for a reaction. Turned away from medical care 2x! She knew the dangers of these meds. 😞 Stay away from all meds and mds. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/holland-mi/elizabeth-brown-miller-12364556

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Dee
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture