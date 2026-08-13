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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
5h

Not sure if he should be tried and hung or confined to a mental institution for the rest of his life?

When my wife was pregnant with my boys (1970s), we didn't even give her aspirin.

But in 2021, it is just fine to give a pregnant woman an injection of lipid nanoparticles loaded with altered RNA?

Crazy...stupid....diabolical? Pick one.

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
5h

Courage or cowardice? A choice most doctorgods failed. Their culpability must be called out.

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