Former CDC director says "it was a mistake to vaccine pregnant women".
Observations from a nurse
A mistake????
An Error in Judgement????
There was plenty of real life evidence on the mom/baby floor of exactly the results from these jabs and how the OB Docs didn’t say anything and continued pushing these shots…
A mere apology???
Anyone who works in the hospital and has eyes and ears can see.
Nurse Dee
Not sure if he should be tried and hung or confined to a mental institution for the rest of his life?
When my wife was pregnant with my boys (1970s), we didn't even give her aspirin.
But in 2021, it is just fine to give a pregnant woman an injection of lipid nanoparticles loaded with altered RNA?
Crazy...stupid....diabolical? Pick one.
Courage or cowardice? A choice most doctorgods failed. Their culpability must be called out.