What happened...
While tryin to carve out a living in this strange and beautiful world, a dark concoction billowed and blindsided sense to all but a few. We were ushered to a cliff and given the heave-ho.
It was fly or die.
If I hadn’t genuinely thought, “That shot will kill me”, I would’ve lined up alongside the others. Code Blues have joined the chorus of background, tuned out sounds.
COVID will never just “go away”, as they oh so delicately suggest.
Today another story from a grieving daughter who lost her mom from the COVID “vaccine”. She’s been carrying around grief, like a ghost searching for peace.
I didn’t want to believe her story, but I do.
May silence finally break and bring the grieving their relief…
Dee,
Why did you say you, "...didn't want to believe her story..."? What was her story?