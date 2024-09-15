It’s so refreshing to hear someone speak the truth, I thought I’d share. The other day I witnessed a nurse discharging mom and baby when dad asks, “Mom’s milk isn’t in yet, what are the supplementation options?”.
I was pleasantly shocked when the RN blurted out, “Don’t buy the donor milk! It’s got mRNA fragments from the Covid shots”. Silenced followed, a kind of FREAK OUT moment. The parents ultimately decided to purchase the best breast pump they could afford and supplement with formula until her milk came in.
I did a little research and the nurse was right!
Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk
Background
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines play a vital role in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, lactating women have been largely excluded from most vaccine clinical trials. As a result, limited research has been conducted on the systemic distribution of vaccine mRNA during lactation and whether it is excreted in human breast milk (BM). Here, we evaluated if COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is detectable in BM after maternal vaccination and determined its potential translational activity.
Interpretation
Our findings demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is not confined to the injection site but spreads systemically and is packaged into BM EVs. However, as only trace quantities are present and a clear translational activity is absent, we believe breastfeeding post-vaccination is safe, especially 48 h after vaccination. Nevertheless, since the minimum mRNA vaccine dose to elicit an immune reaction in infants <6 months is unknown, a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her healthcare provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal vaccination.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(23)00366-3/fulltext
Parents are wising up…
Here’s a Reddit post entitled:
I donate breast milk - why do so many moms reject my milk because I’ve been vaccinated?
If anyone has spent some time in any of the "Human Milk for Human Babies" Facebook groups, you might notice that a surprising amount of the posters request "vaccine free/shot free" breast milk. I personally produce about 50oz of breast milk daily, so I have a lot to share, but I've been vaccinated - so my milk is no good to these folks. Are these just run-of-the-mill antivaxxers? If so, why are there so many?
https://www.reddit.com/r/beyondthebump/comments/1e708za/i_donate_breast_milk_why_do_so_many_moms_reject/
Some truth! What a breath of fresh air.
Good for the new parents & baby!