It’s so refreshing to hear someone speak the truth, I thought I’d share. The other day I witnessed a nurse discharging mom and baby when dad asks, “Mom’s milk isn’t in yet, what are the supplementation options?”.

I was pleasantly shocked when the RN blurted out, “Don’t buy the donor milk! It’s got mRNA fragments from the Covid shots”. Silenced followed, a kind of FREAK OUT moment. The parents ultimately decided to purchase the best breast pump they could afford and supplement with formula until her milk came in.

I did a little research and the nurse was right!

ARTICLESVolume 96104800October 2023Open Access Biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in human breast milk Background COVID-19 mRNA vaccines play a vital role in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, lactating women have been largely excluded from most vaccine clinical trials. As a result, limited research has been conducted on the systemic distribution of vaccine mRNA during lactation and whether it is excreted in human breast milk (BM). Here, we evaluated if COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is detectable in BM after maternal vaccination and determined its potential translational activity. Interpretation Our findings demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA is not confined to the injection site but spreads systemically and is packaged into BM EVs. However, as only trace quantities are present and a clear translational activity is absent, we believe breastfeeding post-vaccination is safe, especially 48 h after vaccination. Nevertheless, since the minimum mRNA vaccine dose to elicit an immune reaction in infants <6 months is unknown, a dialogue between a breastfeeding mother and her healthcare provider should address the benefit/risk considerations of breastfeeding in the first two days after maternal vaccination.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(23)00366-3/fulltext

Parents are wising up…

Here’s a Reddit post entitled:

I donate breast milk - why do so many moms reject my milk because I’ve been vaccinated? Nursing & Pumping If anyone has spent some time in any of the "Human Milk for Human Babies" Facebook groups, you might notice that a surprising amount of the posters request "vaccine free/shot free" breast milk. I personally produce about 50oz of breast milk daily, so I have a lot to share, but I've been vaccinated - so my milk is no good to these folks. Are these just run-of-the-mill antivaxxers? If so, why are there so many?

https://www.reddit.com/r/beyondthebump/comments/1e708za/i_donate_breast_milk_why_do_so_many_moms_reject/

Ummm, I wonder why SOOO MANY moms are requesting “vaccine free” breast milk…