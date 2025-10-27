According to the CDC, nationally the flu activity is “very low” if you choose to believe them. So, unsure why the local grocery store has this signage posted, unless it’s to induce fear into getting the Flu Shot. They are offering the triple threat- (fear, discount and no charge).
https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data/activity-levels.html
In the past 2 months, I’ve observe ONE patient and ONE coworker with a cough. However in the past 2 weeks, there have been THREE post-partum hemorrhages (one had the Moderna Covid shot(s) and another had the Pfizer(s). The third was unspecified…
Seems like dying from child birth is currently a bigger concern than the flu, but no one is talking about that…
Nurse Dee
I just read here on the fox news page, that the shingles vaxxine can reduce the risk of dementia (by half) and heart disease (by a quarter). The thing is, how do you measure that? I also know from 2 people that the duo shingles vaxx' is very painful, and one got shingles 2 weeks after the jabs. That is how well it works. You must be out of your mind to be bribed into doing this!
With all the information available about the deadliness of these flu shots...those who get them have to be totally out of it. I read years ago that they created health issues...and did not prevent the flu. Ignorance is not bliss...Those who take them will suffer and probably, will still not learn the shot caused the flu.