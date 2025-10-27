According to the CDC, nationally the flu activity is “very low” if you choose to believe them. So, unsure why the local grocery store has this signage posted, unless it’s to induce fear into getting the Flu Shot. They are offering the triple threat- (fear, discount and no charge).

https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data/activity-levels.html

In the past 2 months, I’ve observe ONE patient and ONE coworker with a cough. However in the past 2 weeks, there have been THREE post-partum hemorrhages (one had the Moderna Covid shot(s) and another had the Pfizer(s). The third was unspecified…

Seems like dying from child birth is currently a bigger concern than the flu, but no one is talking about that…

Nurse Dee