Flat Earth
Observations from a nurse
Dee Dee
Sep 15, 2024
The Earth is Flat!
It’s like living in an episode of the Twilight Zone. It is maddening for all of us to witness. They are getting sick and dying all around us and only we seem to notice or care.
Yes the world is blind to the lives that have been flattened by the safe and effective covid jab a.k.a. experimental injectable biologic.