Insurance Industry Data Exposes ‘5,000 Vaccine-Linked Deaths a WEEK’

Frank Bergman

July 23, 2025 - 12:54 pm

One of the world’s leading data experts has revealed that the insurance industry is now seeing up to 5,000 deaths every single week that are linked to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The staggering death toll was disclosed by Edward Dowd, a renowned Wall Street data analyst.

Dowd dropped the bombshell during a recent interview on the Commodity Culture podcast.

While sounding the alarm about the discovery, Dowd revealed that the number of healthy young adults “dropping dead” has skyrocketed.

He also notes that “vaccine” injuries are now “10-15 times higher” than before the mass Covid “vaccination” campaign.

Worryingly, however, he says that “vaccine” injury victims and families of the dead are too afraid to speak out because they “fear backlash.”

Dowd argues that the reports on mRNA injection-related deaths and injuries are being shut down by Big Tech and the corporate media.

In the United States alone, Dowd revealed that insurance data shows “3,000–5,000 vaccine-linked deaths a week.”

“Injuries are 10–15 times higher,” he added.

“30–50-year-olds are dropping dead.

“The victims fear backlash or can’t accept they were misled.

“The media and tech giants actively suppress these stories,” he warns.

Dowd, a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm, BlackRock, has been sounding the alarm about surging deaths among the Covid-vaxxed for some time.

He is considered one of America’s leading data experts.

Through his expert analysis of insurance industry data, Dowd has become a prominent figure in investigations into the impact of the global Covid “vaccination” campaign.

As Slay News previously reported, Dowd dropped a chilling warning in April after uncovering evidence showing that the number of excess deaths of working-age Americans is skyrocketing.

According to an alarming warning from Dowd, insurance industry data shows that excess deaths are soaring among people aged 18 to 64 years old.

These deaths started exploding after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

However, the deaths appear to show no signs of slowing down, despite the pandemic being long over and “vaccination” rates dropping off.

In January 2022, Life Insurance CEO Scott Davidson reported that death rates among working-aged people aged 18 to 64 were “up 40 percent over what they were pre-pandemic.”

He explained that a 40 percent spike in deaths was completely unprecedented.

Davidson compared a 10 percent rise in deaths to a once-in-200-year flood.

According to Dowd, excess deaths are now “off the charts.”