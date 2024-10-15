This is assuming the procedure is elective. I highly recommend a second or third opinion if your insurance will pay.
The first thing the surgeon’s office should do, after looking at diagnostics (x-rays, cat scans, and MRIs) and recommending surgery is checking the patient’s insurance. I also recommend the patient check their own insurance. If ever there is a conflict or misunderstanding, the patient gets the bill.
It’s best to avoid the medical industrial complex if at all possible, but sometimes we need a little help…
So true! We must all learn to take responsibility for our own advocacy; the complex sure will not as it is focused on the mark, uh, patient, as a golden goose.
I wouldn't trust them not to augment you pre-stored blood, you know, just to help you out...