FDA to Publish Data on Covid Vaccine-Linked Deaths

Frank Bergman

September 7, 2025 - 12:22 pm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced plans to finally publish federal government data on the deaths linked to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

On CNN’s “The Lead,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary stunned viewers by pledging a forthcoming federal report that will explicitly state how many deaths were caused by the mRNA injections.

Makary said the report will be based on interviews with families, autopsy reviews, and physician adjudication.

He confirmed that there have been unprecedented child deaths linked to vaccination, a claim the report is meant to verify.

It comes as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing federal agencies for accountability.

As such, Makary’s announcement landed like a bombshell.

If the report is rigorous, it could reset public trust.

For years, Americans were told that Covid shots were “safe,” “effective,” and “essential.”

However, the real risk-benefit assessment shows that the injections were more dangerous than the virus itself, especially among young, healthy adults and children.

The National Academies reviewed nearly 600 studies in 2024.

Their findings admitted a clear causal link between mRNA “vaccines” and the deadly heart condition myocarditis, mostly in young males, while dismissing other harms as unproven or lacking sufficient evidence.

Studies have varied in their estimates, but the myocarditis risk signal remains.

Government surveillance has consistently shown spikes in heart inflammation among young men shortly after their second dose.

According to federal data, the FDA’s BEST program pegged myocarditis incidence in 2023–24 at around 8 per million overall, and as high as 27 per million in males aged 12–24.

Most cases were described as “mild,” but the agency itself recently tightened product labeling to acknowledge the danger.

Children, meanwhile, overwhelmingly faced only mild to moderate illness from Covid itself, with most experiencing no symptoms at all.

What hasn’t been admitted publicly, until now, is whether “vaccination” caused the global surges in deaths.

VAERS, the federal reporting system, logs every post-vaccine death by rule.

However, the database is notoriously underreported, recording only a fraction of vaccine-related deaths and injuries.

In addition, much of the published data shows deaths “reported after” a Covid injection, rather than logging “caused by” the shot.

Nevertheless, Makary promised a tally of confirmed vaccine-caused deaths.

That distinction, moving from “reported after” to “caused by,” could be seismic.

Kennedy has made transparency and accountability central to his tenure at HHS.

His pressure is now forcing regulators to admit what they once dismissed.

Makary’s promised causality ledger represents what he described as the only category that matters.

If delivered honestly, it would finally give the public the answers withheld since the start of the vaccine rollout.

Until that report is released, officials continue to insist that myocarditis is rare, mostly self-limited, and not tied to excess mortality.

But Kennedy and Makary have opened the door for a reckoning, one that could reshape the entire vaccine debate in America.

For the first time, the FDA is preparing to admit, in black and white, how many Americans were killed by the Covid shots.

With RFK Jr. demanding full accountability, the era of secrecy may finally be over.

