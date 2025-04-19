On 7/24/2020, this article appeared documenting the benefits of NAS for Covid-19.
N-Acetylcysteine to Combat COVID-19: An Evidence Review
Received 24 July 2020
Abstract: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by a virus (SARS-Cov-2) and is known for inducing multisystem organ dysfunction associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Current therapeutic strategies for COVID-19 have failed to effectively reduce mortality rate, especially for elderly patients. A newly developed vaccine against SARS-Cov-2 has been reported to induce the production of neutralizing antibodies in young volunteers. However, the vaccine has shown limited benefit in the elderly, suggesting an age-dependent immune response. As a result, exploring new applications of existing medications could potentially provide valuable treatments for COVID-19. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) has been used in clinical practice to treat critically ill septic patients, and more recently for COVID-19 patients. NAC has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating characteristics that may prove beneficial in the treatment and prevention of SARS-Cov-2. This review offers a thorough analysis of NAC and discusses its potential use for treatment of COVID-19.
Conclusions
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is inexpensive, has very low toxicity, has been FDA approved for many years, and has the potential to improve therapeutic strategies for COVID-19. NAC administered intravenously, orally, or inhaled, may suppress SARS-CoV-2 replication and may improve outcomes if used timely. Potential therapeutic benefits of NAC include, extracellularly scavenging ROS radicals, replenishing intracellular GSH, suppression of cytokine storm, and T cell protection, thus mitigating inflammation and tissue injury. NAC administration in combination with other antiviral agents may dramatically reduce hospital admission rate, mechanical ventilation and mortality.
Disclosure
The authors report no conflicts of interest for this work.
https://www.dovepress.com/n-acetylcysteine-to-combat-covid-19-an-evidence-review-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-TCRM
Within 5 days, FDA sends warning letters to NAS supplement companies.
FDA Sends Warning Letters to Seven Companies Illegally Selling Hangover Products
Constituent Update
July 29, 2020
On July 29, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to seven companies whose products claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent hangovers. A hangover can occur after alcohol intoxication. Alcohol intoxication, like all poisonings, causes dose-related dysfunction and damage, ranging from mild impairments to death. Alcohol intoxication causes temporary damage to brain function, causing impairments of judgment, attention, reflexes, and coordination. The products outlined in these letters, which are labeled as dietary supplements, are unapproved new drugs and have not been evaluated by the FDA to be safe and effective for their intended use.
Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent hangovers could potentially harm consumers, particularly young adults, who may be led to believe that using these products, rather than drinking in moderation or not at all, can prevent or mitigate health problems caused by consuming too much alcohol. Consumers should not rely on these products as an alternative to responsibly limiting their consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Warning letters were sent to the following companies:
Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, products intended to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent disease are drugs and are subject to the requirements that apply to drugs, even if they are labeled as dietary supplements. Unlike drugs approved by the FDA, there has been no FDA evaluation of whether these unapproved products are effective for their intended use, what the proper dosage might be, how they could interact with FDA-approved drugs, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns.
The FDA has requested responses from the companies within 15 working days stating how the companies will correct the violations. Failure to correct the violations promptly may result in legal action, including product seizure and injunction.
https://www.fda.gov/food/hfp-constituent-updates/fda-sends-warning-letters-seven-companies-illegally-selling-hangover-products
My pre-med, bio-med degreed daughter has not vaccinated her two kids for anything and the medical establishment here in Minny is psycho regarding their BigPharm funded protocols. She is treated as a leper and was almost reported to CPS - like communist Russia circa 1942.
Her oldest is almost four and has rarely been sick and is very healthy overall after not eating any processed foods(overall).
Please... all you medical professionals need to keep standing up as the public learns of the schemes. We know the govt has made private practice almost impossible, but keep trying as there is a market. We support you and not the Neanderthals'.
In 1913 Charles Richet received the Nobel Prize for proveing that any foreign protein injected into a human damages the immune system irreversibly. But the Rockefellers and their paid stooges in Congress sat up in their chairs and cheered. Profits for life, and the very basis of the medical cartel to this day.