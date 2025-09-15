FDA Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused Surging Child Deaths

Frank Bergman

September 14, 2025 - 12:54 pm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused global child deaths to skyrocket.

The FDA linked the injections to the deaths of American children, marking a devastating blow to years of official claims that the so-called “vaccines” are “safe and effective.”

During a recent investigation, the FDA probed the “unexplained” deaths of several American children.

The FDA reportedly confirmed during the sweeping review of “vaccine” safety data that many of those deaths were caused by Covid mRNA injections.

According to a bombshell report in The Washington Post, FDA officials plan to formally acknowledge 25 child deaths in the U.S. tied to the shots.

The findings will be presented to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) next week.

The FDA’s conclusions are based on evidence pulled from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The evidence includes autopsy reports, physician records, and family testimony.

VAERS is the nation’s official early-warning system for vaccine injuries, where reports can be filed by doctors, patients, or parents.

For years, regulators and the media dismissed VAERS entries as “unverified,” insisting they did not prove causation.

Now, the FDA itself is citing the database in linking the experimental shots to the deaths of children.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary admitted on CNN last week that his agency is reviewing evidence of vaccine-induced fatalities.

Makary noted that the investigation could take months.

“FDA and CDC staff routinely analyze VAERS and other safety monitoring data, and those reviews are being shared publicly through the established ACIP process,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon conceded.

The revelations come amid sweeping changes inside the Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine safety critic, has reshaped ACIP’s membership.

He has brought in experts like MIT’s Retsef Levi.

Levi has long warned publicly about “vaccine” harm signals.

He has already halted federal recommendations for healthy children, ordering the CDC in May to tell parents to consult doctors before giving kids Covid shots.

Current federal guidance restricts eligibility to seniors and high-risk adults.

ACIP is now considering an even narrower rollout, possibly limiting shots to Americans over 75.

This stands in stark contrast to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

As Slay News reported, the AAP is still demanding annual Covid shots for babies as young as six months.

In preparation for the FDA’s bombshell report, corporate media outlets from The Washington Post to NBC continue parroting the “safe and effective” line.

However, the tide is now finally turning.

Even pharmaceutical companies have admitted to a strong myocarditis signal in young recipients.

It has recently emerged that regulators under the previous administration knew about the health risks but chose to keep the information hidden from the public.

Now, with the FDA directly linking child deaths to the “vaccines,” public trust in the system is collapsing.

For years, critics were smeared as “conspiracy theorists” for warning about fatal risks.

Today, those warnings look like the plain truth that health authorities can no longer conceal.