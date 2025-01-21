Fauci is guilty in the court of public opinion, regardless of “the pardon”.
I knew when Fauci couldn’t decide whether masks worked or not, he was NOT someone I could trust.
May Fauci live life forever shunned by society, isolated and lonely, trapped in a web of his own making and self-destruction.
No one who is innocent needs a pardon.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Again I think a lot about the orphan children that he tortured and killed. Can you imagine what they went through? They had to have known they weren't going to be rescued. Then even the animals he tortured.
Of course personally I will never ever forget watching my friend's little brother die from tainted blood because he had hemophilia with Fauci promising his very toxic AZT drug would save his weak body. IT DIDN'T.
Fauci is a very evil, cruel man and I hope he gets what he deserves for what he has done.
A pardon will not stand according to legal scholars. It was tried before in 1915 and was shot down by the Supreme Court.