Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Face the Nation," May 16, 2021 JOHN DICKERSON: So, if- if a person is deciding whether or not to get vaccinated, they have to keep in mind whether it's going to keep them healthy. But based on these new findings, it would suggest they also have an opportunity, if vaccinated, to knock off or block their ability to transmit it to other people. So, does it increase the public health good of getting the vaccination or make that clearer based on these new findings? DR. FAUCI: And you know, JOHN, you said it very well. I could have said it better. It's absolutely the case. And that's the reason why we say when you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health, that of the family, but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. And in other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that's when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community. And that's exactly the reason, and you said it very well, of why we encourage people and want people to get vaccinated. The more people you get vaccinated, the safer the entire community is.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-dr-anthony-fauci-face-the-nation-05-16-2021/

FIVE months earlier…

During the Dec. 10, 2020, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) meeting when the first mRNA vaccines were authorized, FDA adviser Dr. Patrick Moore stated, “Pfizer has presented no evidence in its data today that the vaccine has any effect on virus carriage or shedding, which is the fundamental basis for herd immunity.” Despite the data presented for individual efficacy, he continued, “we really, as of right now, do not have any evidence that it will have an impact, social-wide, on the epidemic.” The FDA EUA press release from December 2020 also confirms that there was no “evidence that the vaccine prevents transmission of SARS-COV-2 from person to person.” Simply put, the reason many people believed the vaccines stopped transmission was because government officials and media outlets across the Western world were either careless with their words or did not tell the truth. In 2021, for instance, Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Rochelle Walensky claimed that vaccinated people “do not carry the virus,” and Dr. Anthony Fauci said they would become “dead ends” for the virus. But recently, on Oct. 10, 2022, a Pfizer spokesperson told the European Parliament that the vaccines had never actually been tested for preventing transmission.

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/science/articles/vaccines-never-prevented-transmission-covid-alex-gutentag

BECOMING "AMERICA'S DOCTOR" Fauci served as President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, from Biden's inauguration in January 2021 until the end of 2022.



In this role, Dr. Fauci helped develop the Biden administration's plan to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine to the nation.

https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/anthony-fauci-biography-and-career-timeline/26116/

Surely a man as prestigious and well-educated as Anthony Fauci, promoted to Chief Medical Advisor and “America’s Doctor”, had access to Pfizer’s R&D results and reviewed them BEFORE recommending to vaccinate over 300 million Americans.

We can also assume Fauci would have been highly involved with the meeting on Dec. 10, 2020 between Pfizer and the FDA.

And yet, it appears some discrepancy exists between what Fauci promoted and the lack of evidence for the vaccine to stop transmission at both the FDA meeting and Pfizer’s own admission.

Which leads to Fauci’s Freudian Slip .

A Freudian Slip, refers to an unintentional mistake in speech or behavior that reveals an individual's subconscious thoughts or desires.

https://www.structural-learning.com/post/freudian-slip

There are only 2 ways the vaccinated can become a dead end to the virus. One, the vaccine stops transmission and the other, the vaccinated literally become the DEAD END. Based on what actually happened, it’s fair to surmise or at least consider, when Fauci said, “you become a dead end to the virus” this was,

Fauci’s Freudian Slip…