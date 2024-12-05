by The National News Desk

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (TNND) — The head of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired in 2022, but he's still received $15 million in Secret Service protection.

Open the Books Deputy Public Policy Editor Rachel O’Brien says that it is unclear why Fauci gets a private chauffeur and a U.S. Marshals security detail.