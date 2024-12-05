Dr. Anthony Fauci has $15M security detail after retirement
by The National News Desk
Fri, November 15th 2024 at 9:19 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (TNND) — The head of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired in 2022, but he's still received $15 million in Secret Service protection.
Open the Books Deputy Public Policy Editor Rachel O’Brien says that it is unclear why Fauci gets a private chauffeur and a U.S. Marshals security detail.
To learn more about the cost of Fauci’s protection, watch the video player above or visit The National News Desk’s YouTube Channel for O’Brien’s full interview.
https://cbsaustin.com/news/nation-world/dr-anthony-fauci-has-15m-security-detail-after-retirement-covid-pandemic-secrete-service-us-marshal
Fauci must be prosecuted...and forfeit everything he owns; plus, pay the supreme penalty for the monstrous things he did without remorse. .
This is why Biden will most likely give him a blanket pardon. Not only protecting this shitweasel, but also Biden himself.
State AG's need to bring charges. Those charges would not be protected under a Presidential (Federal) Pardon.