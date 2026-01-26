And out of nowhere an announcement is made, “Everyone now must wear the mask, whether you took the Flu Shot or not”.

WOW….

The reason given was the Flu is high in our geographical zone and too many nurses are calling out sick…could there be another reason for all the sick calls?

Interesting how once again, illness follows the jabs…

How unfortunate for all those nurses who took the Flu Jab ONLY TO AVOID wearing the mask.

Faucian Science Continues!

Nurse Dee