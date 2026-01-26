Faucian Science Continues
Observations from a nurse
And out of nowhere an announcement is made, “Everyone now must wear the mask, whether you took the Flu Shot or not”.
WOW….
The reason given was the Flu is high in our geographical zone and too many nurses are calling out sick…could there be another reason for all the sick calls?
Interesting how once again, illness follows the jabs…
How unfortunate for all those nurses who took the Flu Jab ONLY TO AVOID wearing the mask.
Nurse Dee
Ugh. I’m not playing their games…but feel for those who must in order to work.
Sorry for you dear Nurse Dee, but I had to laugh heartily about this. Maybe the needle pushers will think twice next year? In the home where dad is, everyone injected, half the people are sick, 11 in the hospital, and several nurses also missing for flu.
I already wondered why at the store I saw a few maskers. I see Chevalerie met some as well.