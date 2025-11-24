https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/700597-norman-bates-no-one-really-runs-away-from-anything

After President Joe Biden issued an eleventh-hour preemptive pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former chief medical adviser to the president told POLITICO he has “committed no crime” but appreciates the pardon.Fauci said he’s been the subject of politically motivated threats of investigation and prosecution.

“Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me,” he said.

But the “mere articulation of these baseless threats and the potential that they will be acted upon, create immeasurable and intolerable distress for me and my family,” Fauci added.

That’s why he acknowledges and appreciates “the action that President Biden has taken today on my behalf,” Fauci wrote.