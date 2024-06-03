By JAMES LYNCH

May 31, 2024 6:33 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted there was no evidence to support social distancing to limit the spread of Covid-19 and failed to recall evidence for child masking, according to newly released transcripts of congressional testimony he gave earlier this year.

Fauci testified behind closed doors over two days in January to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and the subcommittee released the transcripts of his testimony ahead of his public testimony scheduled to take place next week.

“You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever,” Fauci testified toward the end of day two.

“Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet?” a subcommittee staffer followed up.

“I was not aware of studies that — in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do,” Fauci conceded.

Upon further questioning, Fauci said six feet was “an empiric decision that wasn’t based on data or even data that could be accomplished.”

The six-foot directive was given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and supported by Fauci, the face of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and other public-health officials such as then–National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins.

Collins testified earlier this year and similarly admitted that there was no evidence to support six feet apart, as National Review first reported.

During the second day of his testimony, Fauci made a similar concession about the lack of scientific evidence to support masking children to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Do you recall reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?” a staffer asked Fauci.

“You know, I might have, Mitch, but I don’t recall specifically that I did. I might have,” Fauci replied.

Nonetheless, Fauci defended initial school closures but ceded responsibility for them to other decision-makers.

On the question of learning loss, Fauci suggested the debate on the impacts of child masking is still unsettled. An abundance of research since the beginning of the Covid pandemic indicates the combination of school closures and child-mask mandates contributed to generational learning loss for K–12 students.

After the fact, Fauci admitted that vaccine mandates potentially contributed to vaccine hesitancy and suggested the possible implications of vaccine mandates should have been studied beforehand.

“We really need to take a look at the psyche of the country, have maybe some social-type studies to figure out, does the mandating of vaccines in the way the country’s mental framework is right now, does that actually cause more people to not want to get vaccinated, or not? I don’t know. But I think that’s something we need to know,” Fauci testified. He noted the widespread acceptance of mandates for other vaccines before the pandemic.