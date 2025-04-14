Dr. Fauci Looks Back: ‘Something Clearly Went Wrong’

April 25, 2023

Anthony Fauci: Something clearly went wrong. And I don’t know exactly what it was. But the reason we know it went wrong is that we are the richest country in the world, and on a per-capita basis we’ve done worse than virtually all other countries.1 And there’s no reason that a rich country like ours has to have 1.1 million deaths. Unacceptable.

Wallace-Wells: How do you explain it?

Fauci: The divisiveness was palpable, just in trying to get a coherent message across of following fundamental public-health principles. I understand that there will always be differences of opinion among people saying, “Well, what’s the cost-benefit balance of restriction or of masks?” But when you have fundamental arguments about things like whether to get vaccinated or not — that is extraordinary.

https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/transmission/2023/04/25/dr-fauci-looks-back-something-clearly-went-wrong/