Fauci under investigation by State AGs. Nineteen State Attorney Generals led by South Carolina State AG Alan Wilson sent a letter to Congress stating their intention to hold Fauci accountable at the state level despite Biden’s preemptive pardon.
Erosion of trust in medicine is just the tip of the iceberg!
Elon in the past 48 hours, HHS cancelled 62 contracts, with a 182 million and one of them was $168,000 contract for an Anthony Fauci exhibit at the NIH Museum. That’s Going Down…
Believe it when you see it
He is not going soon enough.