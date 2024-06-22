Frontline observations-
A mother with a medical condition known as Factor 5 Leiden was given FIVE Pfizer Covid shots over the past few years, last one was given her month of conception.
At delivery she had a severe postpartum hemorrhage needing 30 units of PRBC’s, sending her to the ICU.
What is Factor V Leiden?
Factor V Leiden (pronounced “FAK-ter five LYE-den”) is a blood clotting disorder that raises your risk of abnormal blood clots. It’s the most common blood clotting disorder that’s inherited, or passed down within biological families.
People with factor V Leiden have a mutation in their coagulation factor V (F5) gene. Your F5 gene controls the production of a protein called factor V, which helps your blood clot when needed (such as after an injury). The factor V Leiden mutation changes this protein’s structure. This change causes it to resist other proteins that stop excessive clotting. As a result, your blood may clot more easily than it should, leading to serious complications.
All doctors injecting pregnant women should use their license. All doctors urging pregnant woman to use whatever chemical meds should lose their license. Have they not learned anything in 60 years? this is just a crying shame. Of course, where my family lives in Belgium the doctors were not allowed to give the covid shots. My folks had to go to the sports center where little 6 foot cubicles were set up (and 100 or more people were in that room, whereas they could only have 4 people in a home) and the doc was forbidden to even say anything about the jabs. Their doc retired shortly after the roll-out, without saying anything to my now 90 year old dad and 86 year old mom. The 160 docs who spoke out all lost their license.
I have an MTHFR gene defect and most pharma drugs are not pretty for me. When I asked my Dr about how this would affect the covid jab he had no idea. I asked for an exemption on medical grounds but the Dr would not give it so I lost my job, as did most of my family with the same gene weirdness. One size fits all medicine sucks. We call MTHFR the mother fucker gene but it saved us this time. I hope all the mums and babies can be saved too.