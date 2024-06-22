Frontline observations-

A mother with a medical condition known as Factor 5 Leiden was given FIVE Pfizer Covid shots over the past few years, last one was given her month of conception.

At delivery she had a severe postpartum hemorrhage needing 30 units of PRBC’s, sending her to the ICU.

What is Factor V Leiden? Factor V Leiden (pronounced “FAK-ter five LYE-den”) is a blood clotting disorder that raises your risk of abnormal blood clots. It’s the most common blood clotting disorder that’s inherited, or passed down within biological families. People with factor V Leiden have a mutation in their coagulation factor V (F5) gene. Your F5 gene controls the production of a protein called factor V, which helps your blood clot when needed (such as after an injury). The factor V Leiden mutation changes this protein’s structure. This change causes it to resist other proteins that stop excessive clotting. As a result, your blood may clot more easily than it should, leading to serious complications.

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/17896-factor-v-leiden

Maybe Factor V Leiden ought to be a contraindication for the Covid jab. I’m pretty sure this medical condition involving a pregnant woman was NOT included in the Pfizer studies.

OR Maybe, the jabs ought to be outlawed immediately!

Here we have A SEVERE CASE of Simon Says : Fauci says Safe & Effective!

While the silence continues…