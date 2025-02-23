This is what happens when there is a Psychotic Break with Reality.
In an article entitled, Understanding Psychosis,
Psychosis refers to a collection of symptoms that affect the mind, where there has been some loss of contact with reality. During an episode of psychosis, a person’s thoughts and perceptions are disrupted and they may have difficulty recognizing what is real and what is not.
https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/understanding-psychosis
In a desperate attempt to regain control, the experts plunged into psychosis.
They want us to believe eight genetic mutations within less than 5 years is possible.
The existential threat is not the cow…
May the Fittest Survive!
Alarm as bird flu now ‘endemic in cows’ while Trump cuts staff and funding
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/22/bird-flu-virus-trump
Bird flu confirmed in rats for first time, USDA reports
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bird-flu-in-rats/
Dairy Workers May Have Passed Bird Flu to Pet Cats CDC Study Suggests
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/20/health/bird-flu-cats-michigan.html
Why the bird flu’s jump to pigs is concerning
https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab/why-bird-flus-jump-pigs-concerning
First polar bear to die of bird flu – what are the implications?
https://www.arcticfocus.org/stories/first-polar-bear-to-die-of-bird-flu-what-are-the-implications/
Dolphin in Florida Dies From Bird Flu
https://www.worldanimalprotection.us/latest/blogs/dolphin-in-florida-dies-from-bird-flu/
Dogs are highly susceptible to H5N1 avian influenza virus
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2914205/
Bird Flu ‘Virus’ ‘Isolation’: A Scientific Wild Goose Chase?
Ah, the majestic art of ‘isolating’ bird flu ‘virus’ – where proving a virus exists is as simple as throwing a cocktail of snot, antibiotics, and monkey kidney cells into a dish and calling whatever happens next ‘science.’
First, take a sample from a sick bird. Skip the pesky step of finding an intact virus – who has time for that? Instead, blend the sample with a soup of foreign genetic material, inject it into fertilized eggs, and let nature take its twisted course. If the chick embryos shrivel up and die, congratulations! You’ve definitively proven the presence of a virus. It couldn’t possibly be the antibiotics, the toxic brews used in the process, or the sheer trauma of being injected with mystery sludge. Nope – must be the virus!
Controls? Never heard of them. No need to inject a separate batch with sterilized material to see if the same carnage occurs. That would be bad for business. And purification? Pfft! Why purify when you can just assume? Just claim that whatever cellular debris, genetic fragments, and cellular breakdown products appear in the dish must be ‘H5N1’ – even if you never actually see an intact virus, let alone isolate one.
And let’s not forget PCR – the modern oracle of ‘disease detection.’ Amplify tiny genetic fragments (not a whole virus, mind you) to absurd levels, and voilà! You have a ‘confirmed case.’ Never mind that PCR was never designed to diagnose ‘infection’ – details like that only get in the way of a good pandemic narrative.
So, there you have it – bird flu ‘virus’ ‘isolation’ in all its glory. No actual virus, no proper controls, no purification, but plenty of scary headlines and lucrative vaccines. If ‘virus’ ‘isolation’ were a magic show, this would be sawing the lady in half – except the lady was never there, the saw was imaginary, and the audience is still gasping in horror.
F their BS bird flu and PCR test and no one has died but the poor chickens they cull.