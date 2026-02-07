Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1dEdited

🚨HIRING: MORALLY COMPROMISED INDIVIDUALS 🚨

Welcome to the Department of Elite Deviance™ (DED), where everyone’s mentioned, no one’s charged, and accountability is strictly optional 😇⚖️

Do you possess an impeccable résumé of proximity to evil without the inconvenience of consequences? Have you ever appeared in emails, flight logs, calendars, guest lists, or unfortunate coincidences, yet somehow floated serenely above indictment like a helium balloon at a crime scene 🎈📂 Congratulations, you may already be overqualified 🎓😌

Here at DED™, we specialize in maximum implication with zero prosecution. Our workflow is simple: release thousands of pages, circulate names, whisper “disturbing revelations,” then heroically slam the brakes just before justice appears 🛑⚖️ It’s not obstruction; it’s tradition 🏛️✨

Successful applicants will demonstrate fluency in plausible deniability, advanced skills in memory loss under oath, and a strong commitment to the core value of our organization: if everyone’s guilty, no one is 🤝🧼 Bonus points if you can pivot from “best pal” to “barely knew him” in under three sentences ⏱️😏

You’ll work alongside an elite interdisciplinary team of financiers, diplomats, intelligence-adjacent figures, and Very Serious People™ who understand that the real crime isn’t exploitation; it’s naming names without permission 🚫📝 Our culture rewards those who can survive “final revelations” that mysteriously renew themselves every six months ♻️😴

Perks include lifelong immunity, pre-written apologies, rotating outrage cycles, and a generous pension funded entirely by public disbelief 🛡️🗒️🔥😐 Dress code is business casual, with optional ankle monitor, decorative only 💼👞

Apply today, or don’t. Either way, rest assured: the files will drop, the headlines will scream, the public will rage, and absolutely nothing will happen — just the way we like it 📤🗞️😡🥂

Department of Elite Deviance™ (DED)

Turning exposure into exhaustion since forever 🕰️❤️‍🔥

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
1d

Hang em all 🤷‍♂️

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture