https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00263175.pdf

AMERICA INVOLVEMENT IN GOVERNMENT AND POLICE TARGETING OF AN INDIVIDUAL OVER A 30 YEAR PERIOD - AUSTRALIAN INDIVIDUAL CONNECTED TO EPSTEIN AND MAXWELL - GOVERNMENT SEXUAL ABUSE RING

AMERICAN PROMINENT PEOPLE CONNECTED TO EPSTEIN AND MAXWELL INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN SEXUAL ABUSE RING - DESTRUCTION OF CAREER FOR SEXUAL DEMAND

AMERICAN PROMINENT PEOPLE CONNECTED TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TARGETING OF AN INDIVIDUAL

BILL GATES

Documented evidence of connections - Government targeting of an individual Commencement of Government targeting of an individual - John Olsen, Kadina Australian Government connected to New York, Epstein and Maxwell and involvement in targeting of an individual of a Sexual Abuse Ring / Destruction of Career for sexual Demand and grooming of the targeted victim through conspired acts of Sexual targeting occurring during every business development or commencement of the targeted victims career.

Documented evidence of Bill Gates connection and involvement to Epstein and Maxwell involved in Sexual Abuse Rings involving Government sources, police sources and Prominent people Documented evidence of Bill Gates and Epstein involvement in France in 2013 Targeted victim - 2018 Sexual Targeting of Vincent Bulone, Professor of the Adelaide University and KTH Sweden University - Original origin France Documented evidence of Epstein and Maxwell connected to the Australian Government and involvement in the Intellectual property Theft of MSIC, a business development of the targeted victims resulting in Intellectual Property Theft of the business development in the Australian Governments possession MSIC - medical Professionals Communication Tool and Digital Referral System - An Original development of the 2006-2009 Medical Business Plan MSIClogo%20 - Received via email - designed by Maxwell online NEIS°/020Training—Australian Government Department - Received via email online Documented evidence of the Australian Governments connection to Epstein and Maxwell and involvement in targeting of the targeted victim over a 30 year period.

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00263175.pdf