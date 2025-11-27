Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
8h

Orwell was correct. Clairvoyant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
8h

When a government proposes something...its usually about something which will be costly to the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture