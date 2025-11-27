European Parliament Passes Bill for Mandatory Digital ID

Frank Bergman

November 27, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Europe’s political class just took another leap toward a system of mandatory digital identification for the general public after passing a sweeping new bill in the European Parliament.

However, despite widespread concerns about surveillance and centralized control, European Union elites are packaging the bloc-wide digital ID rollout as “protecting the children.”

The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to endorse EU-wide age-verification rules that would apply to every major social platform, video service, and AI chatbot.

The measure is technically “non-binding,” but the vote, 483 in favor, 92 against, signals that the EU’s long-planned digital identity system is no longer theoretical.

It is becoming the precondition for participating in digital life.

Behind the soft language of safety is something far more sweeping: the architecture of a permanent digital checkpoint state.

The EU’s “Child Safety” Plan Requires Constant Identity Checks

The new framework would force every internet user to re-identify themselves every 90 days just to keep accessing everyday platforms.

Children under 13 would be banned outright; teens aged 13 to 16 would lose access unless their parents continually grant permission.

The new system will be controlled by unelected bureaucrats at the European Commission, the same executive branch pushing the digital ID program.

To make this possible, the resolution pushes two pieces of infrastructure that the EU has been quietly building for years:

• The EU Digital Identity Wallet, which attaches government-verified identity to online accounts

• A mandatory age-verification app controlled by the European Commission

Together, the digital ID and wallet systems erase the last remnants of online anonymity.

Even for adults, using the internet would require continuous authentication, not once, not occasionally, but as a recurring condition of access.

This is not a safety policy.

It is the normalization of digital papers at every doorway.

Platforms Would Be Forced Into Compliance or Banned

The text demands sweeping corporate obedience: restrictions on “addictive” or “manipulative” design, bans on engagement-based algorithms, prohibitions on gambling-style features, and penalties for platforms that fail to comply.

The Parliament even endorsed holding individual executives personally liable for violations.

Companies that don’t obey could be barred entirely from operating in the EU.

And while the measure is branded as a shield for minors, it also targets adult spaces, from deepfakes to “companionship chatbots” to AI agents and nudity apps.

In other words, nothing online escapes EU regulation.

Real Agenda: Universal Identity-Permission System

Behind every line of legislation hides the same dangerous core: Access becomes conditional on identity.

Once digital ID becomes tied to browsing, posting, messaging, or even reading online content, anonymity disappears.

And once anonymity disappears, speech becomes fragile, visible to governments, corporations, political enforcers, and anyone else who stands behind the digital gate.

The new system will usher in a new set of globalist-approved rules where:

• Every login is a checkpoint

• Every user is a traceable data trail

• Every opinion is connected to a verified legal identity

This is a future where dissent becomes punishable, privacy becomes suspicious, and online life becomes a fully monitored space.

EU Lawmakers Admit They Want to End the Internet as We Know It

Danish MEP Christel Schaldemose, who led the proposal, defended the crackdown by portraying the Internet as a chaotic experiment controlled by global tech powers.

“We are in the middle of an experiment, an experiment where American and Chinese tech giants have unlimited access to the attention of our children and young people for hours every single day, almost entirely without oversight,” she told Parliament.

In her statement, Schaldemose continued by calling out Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and “China’s Communist Party and their tech proxies at TikTok.”

“With this report, we finally draw a line,” she added.

“We are saying clearly to the platforms, ‘Your services are not designed for children, and the experiment ends here.’”

The rhetoric is emotional, but the mechanism is authoritarian.

EU Creating a System Where Privacy Becomes a Privilege

The “age verification” excuse is the same tactic used globally to justify digital IDs:

First, claim it’s to protect children. Then link access to identity. Then expand the system to all users. Then normalize surveillance as the price of participation.

If this resolution becomes policy, Europe will have built the world’s first continent-wide identity-controlled Internet, where everything you say and do ties back to a government-verified profile.

Once that architecture exists, the temptation to weaponize it for censorship, financial control, political enforcement, or “emergency” restrictions is inevitable.

The Parliament’s vote may be non-binding today.

But the digital ID infrastructure it endorses will not be optional tomorrow.

