ER Failure
Observations from a nurse
Dee Dee
Sep 25, 2024
Or…It's amazing anything EVER goes right!
Yup. Called my daughter's seizures psychogenic. She was dead the next day. Lawsuit just died.
And are the ERs really full of the indigent and illiegal aliens? Just soaking off all the resources and efficency of our medical system? IDK, but last time I went to the ER was a long time ago. Every time I hear about it it's a nightmare mess and long wait time. I use one of the private urgent care places, but I try not to even go there. Self-treat as much as possible.