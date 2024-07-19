I’ll never forget as a younger nurse witnessing “the drop off”. I watched the daughter lie to her mother, then run out the door. The patient wanted to call a cab but staff wouldn’t give her a phone. There was nowhere for her to go.
Nursing Homes-a warehouse for the elderly.
Then Covid came along…
😢
I have a friend who recently had to put her mother in elder care. Her mom is in her 90’s, she kept falling and they’d have to call 911 to pick her up , she’d get easily distressed, she put a lot of guilt on her daughter and became very difficult to live with. After years of this, my friends health was affected and she’s not young either. It was just too hard. The mom is ok where she is, but she does guilt the daughter about it. She has visitors all through the week. This is hard and there are hard decisions many of us have to make.