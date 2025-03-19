The left are infuriating or perhaps it’s just my family. It’s always time to do something and yet, not for them. Compassion is reserved only for the nameless, victims of Donald J. Trump.
They do not care that I never observed a pandemic.
According to them, “Well, it was here” and “that’s not what the news says” so my observations must be wrong.
And so I’m told, “eat your beans” because they’re always right and nothing else matters…
You aren't the only one. My family wants me in therapy where I am called a "conspiracy theorist" because I talk about Fluoride and the shots a lot.
It can be very difficult when we feel isolated, especially within our own family. But you are not alone. Thank you for continuing to share the truth.