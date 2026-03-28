Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
2h

Criminal behavior, Dee.

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
2h

I am glad you are back...I was just thinking about you yesterday...Hoping things were all right.

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