E Coli was injected during Covid because it was cheaper
Observations from a nurse
Mar 22, 2026
Dr Helmut Sterz ( Former Pfizer Chief Toxicologist ) speaks at German Covid Inquiry on the mRNA vaccine.
Last question:
Did the population during the vaccination campaign get the active ingredient that Pfizer tested in the shortened emergency approval period?
Answer:
No, for the clinical examination before approval, a highly pure fabric was used. It was too expensive for mass production. The population received a vaccine with the help of the bacterium Escherichia coli was produced. The result are significant impurities with bacteria of the DNA and the consequence could be a considerably increased cancer risk.
Nothing has been learned from the Thalidomide disaster.
Nurse Dee
Criminal behavior, Dee.
I am glad you are back...I was just thinking about you yesterday...Hoping things were all right.