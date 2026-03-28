Mar 22, 2026

Dr Helmut Sterz ( Former Pfizer Chief Toxicologist ) speaks at German Covid Inquiry on the mRNA vaccine.

Did the population during the vaccination campaign get the active ingredient that Pfizer tested in the shortened emergency approval period?

No, for the clinical examination before approval, a highly pure fabric was used. It was too expensive for mass production. The population received a vaccine with the help of the bacterium Escherichia coli was produced. The result are significant impurities with bacteria of the DNA and the consequence could be a considerably increased cancer risk.