My mom’s best friend Died Suddenly last night. The response, “oh well, at least she didn’t suffer”. Her age was mid 80’s and someone said she might have had pneumonia.

I’m sorry, that does cut the mustard. We used to treat respiratory infections with antibiotics.

She lived in an assisted living and most certainly took multiple Covid shots.

When no one asks for cause of death and Died Suddenly is the new norm…

Nurse Dee