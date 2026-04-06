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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
5d

I have a younger brother who just turned 70 is probably gonna be put in a nursing home soon. I had an ex-girlfriend of mine actually go in the nursing home a month ago. Both of these people were healthy active folks a couple years ago. They both declined rapidly after their Covid injections. My oldest son who is 54 now got the Pfizer limp about six months after his injections. He now needs at least one hip replaced and probably another one not long after that. He can no longer work and is probably permanently disabled. My 65-year-old neighbor who used to take care of my yard suddenly got dementia and needs a 24-7 caretaker or he’ll be in the nursing home soon. My youngest son had a mental breakdown that required him to spend time in a mental hospital. I had a 35 year-old niece who had a blood clot in her carotid artery that damaged her brain and led to her death. The list just goes on and on. Our population is being destroyed by this “vaccine”.

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
5d

Assisted living is more like assisted dying now :(

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