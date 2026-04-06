Dropping Like Flies
Observations from a nurse
My mom’s best friend Died Suddenly last night. The response, “oh well, at least she didn’t suffer”. Her age was mid 80’s and someone said she might have had pneumonia.
I’m sorry, that does cut the mustard. We used to treat respiratory infections with antibiotics.
She lived in an assisted living and most certainly took multiple Covid shots.
When no one asks for cause of death and Died Suddenly is the new norm…
Nurse Dee
I have a younger brother who just turned 70 is probably gonna be put in a nursing home soon. I had an ex-girlfriend of mine actually go in the nursing home a month ago. Both of these people were healthy active folks a couple years ago. They both declined rapidly after their Covid injections. My oldest son who is 54 now got the Pfizer limp about six months after his injections. He now needs at least one hip replaced and probably another one not long after that. He can no longer work and is probably permanently disabled. My 65-year-old neighbor who used to take care of my yard suddenly got dementia and needs a 24-7 caretaker or he’ll be in the nursing home soon. My youngest son had a mental breakdown that required him to spend time in a mental hospital. I had a 35 year-old niece who had a blood clot in her carotid artery that damaged her brain and led to her death. The list just goes on and on. Our population is being destroyed by this “vaccine”.
Assisted living is more like assisted dying now :(