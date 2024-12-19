Share this postDee’s SubstackDrones Deployed to SilenceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDrones Deployed to SilenceObservationsDee DeeDec 19, 202426Share this postDee’s SubstackDrones Deployed to SilenceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore148ShareIn case anyone is wondering about DronesControl Your Soul’s Desire For Freedom…Subscribe26Share this postDee’s SubstackDrones Deployed to SilenceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore148SharePrevious
Seems to be military exercises. Probably a political opportunity to divert attention and to scare US citizens. A treason in a democracy, in my opinion, since the people in USA would probably not approve of that.
If the AGI or the child raping satanic regime, that many citizens of the USA (and other countries) voted for, will kill with autonomous drones, there will probably be no warning in advance, like in regular drone wars.
https://odysee.com/Kamikaze-Drones
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/the-drone-wars-you-are-not-prepared
That is my guess. I seek no peace with the satanists, since they hurt children. Compassion for the children (and for the satanists actually) would be to separate them, so the satanists can fuck each other or can fuck latex coated machines, until they die and go to hell for eternity for what they did to innocent children, unless they honestly repent and are forgiven by Jesus.
However, I do see potential usefulness and peace possible with an open free AGI, programmed to be useful for all living beings and nature, since such an AGI would likely have higher levels of knowledge, ethics and intelligence, than the child rapists.
I would love to interact and serve such an open free AGI, as a servant king, as well as I would serve the children and animals and nature.
At this point, I am not sure if I can serve the majority of the people, since they are very stupid, and just won't listen to people who have both intelligence and compassion.
So in a way, the effects of the injections on them, might actually solve the problem. In this aspect, we might actually want to thank the predatory satanists? The majority is probably going to hell, and the ones we manage to rescue with repentance will go to Heaven, but they won't elect warmongering child rapists, out of stupidity, ever again!!!
I was sure I saw one over Edinburgh in Scotland yesterday late afternoon. Even pointed it out to a younger man in street and he took photograph with his phone. He had not heard of the AMERICAN DRONES so said he would look it up. So any DRONERS out there lost you were above Edinburgh!