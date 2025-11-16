Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Summary of findings of the Corona Investigative Committee
Observations from a nurse
It’s refreshing to hear conclusions which coincide with my frontline observations.
I’m suspecting he is considered “dangerous” by the powers that be due to his interest in seeking restitution for Covid victims and speaking out against the Covid crimes…
Nurse Dee
I’ve followed RF since 2019, and consider him to be a truth teller when he was initially gathering his global information on the Plandemic. It’s truly criminal how he’s been thrown into jail on bogus/trumped up charges of embezzlement. I support him!
Dangerous? He's been incarcerated for more than 700 days!
