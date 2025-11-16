Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee's avatar
Lee
7hEdited

I’ve followed RF since 2019, and consider him to be a truth teller when he was initially gathering his global information on the Plandemic. It’s truly criminal how he’s been thrown into jail on bogus/trumped up charges of embezzlement. I support him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Metta's avatar
Metta
7h

Dangerous? He's been incarcerated for more than 700 days!

> https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/new-video-free-reiner-fuellmich-voices

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture