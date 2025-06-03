Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE May 31, 2025 mNEXSPIKE becomes Moderna's third FDA-approved product https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2025/Moderna-Receives-U-S--FDA-Approval-for-COVID-19-Vaccine-mNEXSPIKE/

With the recent announcement of approval for yet another “vaccine”, my thoughts go to self-protection. How can we stay healthy while the recently “vaccinated” are openly coughing, sneezing and spewing their infectious mucous/saliva?

If you want to inject yourself with a toxin while claiming, “I’m a good citizen”, go ahead. I can’t stop you. I have tried.

On the other hand, it seems the unvaccinated have a right to say,

Don’t Shed On Me!