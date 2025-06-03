Moderna Receives U.S. FDA Approval for COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE
May 31, 2025
mNEXSPIKE becomes Moderna's third FDA-approved product
With the recent announcement of approval for yet another “vaccine”, my thoughts go to self-protection. How can we stay healthy while the recently “vaccinated” are openly coughing, sneezing and spewing their infectious mucous/saliva?
It gets even better....
How is this a victory at all?
Independent testing has for years shown that the dangerous ingredients in the COVID shots are now showing up in all vaccines, at the same time liability immunity is extended to all vaccine manufacturers through 2029, they don't have to maintain accurate ingredient disclosure, and all requirements for vaccine manufacturing inspections have been stopped.
So what's the victory? All harmful ingredients in COVID shots are present in any vaccine now, and can be with nothing to stop them until 2029.
https://substack.com/@jamiea811023/note/c-120946255?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=96zvx
Avoid 'recently' vaccinated? They have studies showing years later their bodies were still producing spike.